The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea that it says has a low chance of developing when it moves into the Gulf of Mexico in the next five days.
In a Sunday afternoon update, the NHC said "the combination of an upper-level trough and a tropical wave over the northwestern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms between Cuba and Honduras. Upper-level winds could become somewhat more conducive for some development when the system moves into the Gulf of Mexico in a couple of days while the system moves slowly west-northwestward or northwestward."
The chance of tropical formation through five days is about 20 percent, according to the NHC.
The historic height of hurricane season has arrived. The season begins June 1 and ends November 30.
