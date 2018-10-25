The Belle Chasse Tunnel will soon be closed overnight during weekdays for more than two months, officials said Thursday.
The tunnel, located near the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and LA 23 between Belle Chasse and Terrytown, will be closed on weekday evenings beginning Oct. 29 until Jan. 5, 2019. The closure will be between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. as work is done to improve drainage.
An alternate route would be to take the Judge Perez Bridge to LA 23.
The "DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment," said a release from the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office.