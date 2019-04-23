A chance of severe weather returns to the forecast in south Louisiana this week.
According to the National Weather Service, there's a "slight" risk of severe weather for the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas Thursday.
The first day of Jazz Fest is Thursday.
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center forecasts the potential for severe weather on a scale from 1-5 (five meaning high and one meaning marginal). "Slight" is second on the scale.
Forecasters said Tuesday morning that it's still a bit too early to tell if the north shore or south shore of Lake Pontchartrain might be more at risk for severe storms.
"Nuisance" flooding of low-lying areas is possible, but widespread flooding isn't expected, according to the NWS office in Slidell.
The chance of rough weather is associated with a cold front that'll move through the area by early Friday morning, setting the stage for "overall fairly nice conditions ... through the weekend," according to forecasters.
BE SAFE
Click here to learn how you can receive weather alerts in case of an emergency.
Click here for information from the NWS on where to find the safe place in your house in case of a tornado warning.