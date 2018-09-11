LATEST: Tropical depression expected to form in Gulf of Mexico by Thursday, NHC says

With several storms roiling at the peak of Hurricane season, the outlook for Louisiana remained largely unchanged Tuesday morning as a tropical wave edged its way into the Gulf of Mexico.

The wave's chances for tropical development remained steady, the National Hurricane Center says, but is still forecast with a "medium" chance to become a tropical system over the next five days.

In an update Tuesday morning, the NHC said the disturbance, located over the northwestern edge of the Carribean Sea and Southwestern Gulf, has begun "showing signs of organization." A tropical depression could form in the Gulf by the end of the week, forecasters say.

The chances for development for the wave, called Invest 95E, over the next 48 hours are "low," at 30 percent. Over the next five days, forecasters say the storm has a 60 percent chance.

Interests across northeastern Mexico and the coasts of Texas and Louisiana should monitor the progress of this system" the update advised, adding that heavy rainfall and gusty winds can be expected regardless of development.

If the disturbance forms into named storm it would be either Joyce or Kirk.

A forecast track for the system hasn't been issued yet as the NHC still considers it a tropical wave.

The historic height of hurricane season has arrived as the NHC could be monitoring five tropical systems simultaneously by the end of the week.

Hurricane Florence is a potentially catastrophic storm that could make landfall along the East Coast later this week. Forecasters said Tuesday morning that the system had weakened slightly. The NHC is also watching hurricanes Isaac and Helene off the coast of Africa along with a tropical disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic.

Hurricane season began June 1 and ends November 30.

