Eleven people were sent to New Orleans-area hospitals after 17 vehicles crashed Sunday afternoon on Interstate 10 during bad weather, police said.
The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. on I-10 West at Read Boulevard.
NOPD said in a news release that "inclement weather" caused a vehicle to hit an I-10 wall. The poor visibility meant drivers didn't have much time to react, causing drivers to swerve and switch lanes to avoid hitting the crashed vehicle.
Those maneuvers sparked a chain-reaction of crashes that involved 17 vehicles.
The 11 taken to hospitals had non life-threatening injuries, police said.
More details to come.