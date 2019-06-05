The City of New Orleans said it's lifting parking restrictions on area sidewalks and neutral grounds beginning Wednesday night and lasting through Friday morning as heavy rain from a tropical disturbances arrives.

"Parking restrictions on neutral grounds and sidewalks will be suspended beginning at 6 p.m. (Wednesday) and will remain suspended until 10 a.m. on Friday," the city said in a statement. "Residents are reminded not to block intersections or streetcar tracks."

A flash flood watch for the New Orleans area will begin Wednesday night and last until Thursday at least.

Rainfall total estimates Wednesday through the weekend from the National Weather Service show a couple inches to as many as six inches of rain might fall in the next couple of days.

More details to come.