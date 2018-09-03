Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to make landfall as a strong tropical storm sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory Monday.

Gordon, with max winds of 50 miles per hour, is positioned near the tip of the Florida peninsula. It's moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph and a west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected in the next 72 hours. On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, reach the warning area along the central Gulf Coast by late Tuesday or Tuesday night and move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday, the NHC said.

The forecast track as of 10 a.m. has shifted a bit to the right, but forecasters note there's uncertainty in the track because a couple of reliable computer models still point to a landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River.

National Weather Service meteorologist Danielle Manning said Louisiana residents shouldn't pay too much attention to the predicted track shift at this point because she said the path could easily shift back to the west as the storm continues on its course and more data is gathered. Both New Orleans and Baton Rouge remain in the storm's path even though the center is expected to make landfall to the east, Manning said.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for all of southeast Louisiana as Gordon is expected to make landfall early Wednesday morning near the Louisiana-Mississippi border.

A tropical storm warning is issued when sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph or higher associated with a tropical cyclone are expected in 36 hours or less, the NHC says. These winds may be accompanied by storm surge, coastal flooding, and/or river flooding.

A Hurricane watch has been issued for areas east of New Orleans.

The NHC has also issued a storm surge warning from Shell Beach to the Mississippi-Alabama border.

And all of southeast Louisiana is also under a flash flood watch until midnight Thursday.

Storm surge watch is relatively new term for the NHC and means there's the possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the shoreline somewhere, generally within 48 hours, in association with a tropical, subtropical, or post-tropical cyclone.

Impacts for the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas will be heavy rain (possibly 4-7 inches of rain this week) and tropical storm-force winds.

