The 2019 hurricane season begins Saturday, and the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on the far southern portion of the Gulf of Mexico.
"A broad area of low pressure accompanied by cloudiness and showers centered over the Yucatan Peninsula is forecast to move westward over the southern Bay of Campeche during the weekend," NHC forecasters said Friday night. "Some gradual development of this system is possible through early next week as long as it remains over water."
In the next five days, the tropical wave has a 30 percent change of formation.
This hurricane season has already seen Subtropical storm Andrea form in the Atlantic Ocean.
The next named storm will be Barry.