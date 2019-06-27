A fiery crash on the Bonnet Carre Spillway temporarily closed all lanes on Interstate 10 West on Thursday.
One person sustained minor injuries and two cars caught fire, according to WWLTV.
The crash remains under investigation.
According to WWL, Louisiana State Police said the crash occurred after an abandoned car in the left lane was hit by another vehicle around 6:30 a.m. The vehicle that hit the abandoned car was also reportedly hit by a vehicle after the initial collision.
All lanes were reopened around 7:30 a.m. after about an hour of being closed.
Around 6:30 a.m. officials asked drivers stopped near the scene to move their vehicles onto the shoulders to create a clear path down the middle of the bridge for firefighters.
A fire truck arrived around 6:45 a.m. to put out the flames.
A photo provided to The Advocate shows a a silver Nissan sedan engulfed in flames. A nearby black Nissan sedan appears to have been involved in the crash too.
Traffic was diverted on I-310 South.