The National Weather service has issued a tornado watch until noon Monday for 11 parishes in Louisiana and four counties in Mississippi.
The affected parishes include Plaquemines; Assumption; Orleans; St. Charles; LaFourche; St. James; Jefferson; St. Tammy; St. Bernard; St. John the Baptist; Terrebonne.
The area Mississippi includes Harrison, Pearl River, Hancock and Jackson counties. Parts of Alabama and Florida area also under watch.
"There is a slight risk for excessive rainfall mainly south and east of a Houma to New Orleans to Gulfport line," NWS said in a Monday morning update. "Flash flooding is possible."
