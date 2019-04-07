Snapped power pole Harahan

Severe weather damaged a power pole in Harahan, contributing to the loss of power to thousands of Entergy New Orleans customers on Sunday night.

 Photo via Danny Monteverde / WWL-TV

A line of severe thunderstorms that passed through the New Orleans area late Sunday knocked out power to thousands in Jefferson Parish, including a chunk of customers in Harahan-River Ridge after high winds snapped a power pole.

According to WWL-TV, the power pole was damaged before 9 p.m. in the Hickory-Dickory-Dock area of Harahan-River Ridge.

As of 10 p.m., more than 6,000 Entergy customers in Jefferson Parish were without power after the storms. Nearly 2,000 customers in the zip code 70123 didn't have power, Entergy reported.

