A line of severe thunderstorms that passed through the New Orleans area late Sunday knocked out power to thousands in Jefferson Parish, including a chunk of customers in Harahan-River Ridge after high winds snapped a power pole.
According to WWL-TV, the power pole was damaged before 9 p.m. in the Hickory-Dickory-Dock area of Harahan-River Ridge.
It appears the strong winds with the initial line of storms cracked the top of this power pole around the Hickory-Dickory-Dock section of #Harahan causing power outages. #BeOn4 pic.twitter.com/hqli0v6Vt9— WWL-TV (@WWLTV) April 8, 2019
As of 10 p.m., more than 6,000 Entergy customers in Jefferson Parish were without power after the storms. Nearly 2,000 customers in the zip code 70123 didn't have power, Entergy reported.