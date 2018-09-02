Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 has formed between Cuba and the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday evening, prompting a tropical storm watch to be issued for areas between Morgan City and the Alabama-Florida border.
That watch includes the lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas, the New Orleans area and the Baton Rouge area. A tropical storm watch means tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours.
Potential tropical cyclone is a relatively new term from the NHC that's used to classify a system before it forms into a tropical depression or tropical storm. By officially calling the system a potential tropical cyclone the NHC is allowed to issue regular forecast advisories and watches and warnings.
The forecast track takes PTC 7 ashore late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning in southeast Louisiana as a tropical storm, which would be named Gordon.
According to the NHC, PTC 7 is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. On the forecast track, the disturbance will pass over the Florida Keys Monday afternoon, emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday evening, and reach the central Gulf Coast by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
"Tuesday night into Wednesday guidance still points to a tropical system moving into the Gulf and making a beeline to our forecast area," the local National Weather Service office said Sunday morning. "… Right now we are thinking 3 to 5 inches of rain with some higher amounts with this system. The exact amounts and placement of the heaviest rain depends upon the ultimate track and structure of the system ... Flash flood watches may be (need) to be issued at some point over the next 24 to 36 hours."
More details to come.