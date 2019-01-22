Part of I-10 west was closed Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler overturned across the roadway.
The truck was blocking ramps for I-12 eastbound and I-59 southbound.
Reports said the truck was carrying non-hazardous liquid that will have to be drained before it is moved.
I-10 West is closed past I-12/I-59 due to an accident. The I-12 East exit to I-10 West (Exit 85A) is closed. Traffic is unable to merge from I-59 South to I-10 West. Congestion is approaching US 11 on I-12 East and has reached 2 miles on I-59 South. Use alternate route.— New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) January 22, 2019
