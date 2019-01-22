overturn

An 18-wheeler overturned blocked part of I-10 in Slidell

Part of I-10 west was closed Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler overturned across the roadway. 

The truck was blocking ramps for I-12 eastbound and I-59 southbound. 

Reports said the truck was carrying non-hazardous liquid that will have to be drained before it is moved. 

