A motorcyclist was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene after he collided with a moving vehicle, was ejected and hit a tree, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Gentilly Boulevard and Elysian Fields Avenue around 6:35 a.m. Friday.
The motorcyclist has been identified as a man but has not been named.
The victim was traveling northbound on Elysian when he collided with another vehicle. He was then ejected from his motorcycle and hit a nearby tree, according to NOPD.
The other driver remained at the scene after the crash.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor, NOPD said.
An autopsy report by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine an official cause of death.
No additional details area available at this time.