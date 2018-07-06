Hurricane Beryl, a compact storm with its highest winds extending just 10 miles from the center of circulation, is forecast to approach the Lesser Antilles over the weekend and cross the island chain late Sunday or Monday. But the tiny storm isn't a concern for the Gulf Coast, forecasters say.
"Steady to rapid weakening should occur over the eastern Caribbean due to stronger shear, and the current forecast has Beryl weakening to a tropical wave after" four days, the National Hurricane said in its 10 p.m. Friday update.
Beryl is likely to dissipate once it moved south of Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
Here are the 11 PM AST July 6 Key Messages for Hurricane #Beryl. More information at https://t.co/JX426wReY7 pic.twitter.com/jaaC6zKSHG— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) July 7, 2018
The Atlantic season's first hurricane, Beryl, formed Friday.
A hurricane watch is in effect for Dominica. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Martinique, Guadeloupe, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.
Beryl is forecast to pass about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Puerto Rico on Monday, but forecasters said the storm-wracked U.S. territory could experience winds of more than 40 mph (64 kph) and flooding and mudslides from up to four inches (10 centimeters) of rain.
"People have to remain alert," Gabriel Lojero, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in San Juan, told The Associated Press. "The forecast could change for the better or worse."
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello declared a state of emergency for the island and suspended work for Monday.
Rossello told reporters the island would probably experience power outages, given that its electricity grid has become more vulnerable since Hurricane Maria, which hit as a Category 4 storm last September and caused damage estimated at more than $100 billion. He said, however, that the recovery should be quicker since there are more power restoration crews and more equipment on the island now. Nearly 2,000 customers still remain in the dark since Maria, and the U.S. government has 179 generators still operating on the island.
The governor urged people without sturdy roofs to stay in one of the 424 shelters that the government planned to open across the island. He recently noted that some 60,000 people still have a tarp as a roof.
"There are a lot of Puerto Ricans who are in a vulnerable position," Rossello said. "We are keeping an eye on this minute by minute. It is not the moment to panic, but it's the moment to prepare."
Puerto Rico Health Secretary Rafael Rodriguez urged all those with serious health conditions, including diabetics, to seek shelter at health facilities, which have generators.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.