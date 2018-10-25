A tornado was issued for part of New Orleans that expired at 9 a.m. amid heavy storms.
#TORNADO WARNING in effect for area(s) outlined below. Take shelter now. Details at https://t.co/ktgskrWJ6T pic.twitter.com/TEpxVXXGJW— Chris Franklin (@CJohnFranklin) October 25, 2018
The warning was issued about 8:30 a.m. as a severed of thunderstorm capable of producing tornadoes was located near Belle Chasse, moving northeast at 25 mph. Radar images of the storm indicated rotation was occurring, forecasters said.
The warning was issued for west central St. Bernard Parish, southern Orleans Parish and northwestern Plaquemines Parish.
Those in the areas at risk for tornadoes were advised to take cover in an interior room on the lowest floor of a "sturdy building."
Heavy rains overnight and into the morning also prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory for Orleans and Jefferson parishes Thursday morning, which ended about 9:30 a.m.
"Expect street flooding in the normal troublesome spots," the NWS warned.
727a - An flood advisory has been issued for parts of Orleans and Jefferson Parishes through 930am. Expect street flooding in the normal troublesome spots. #lawx pic.twitter.com/zeUhJARWI8— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 25, 2018
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had already fallen in south Louisiana as of 7:25 a.m., with another 1 to 2 inches possible in the next several hours.
There were multiple reports of flooding in Kenner and across New Orleans as of 8 a.m. Kenner Police said that the 600 through 800 blocks of Fillmore Street southbound, as well as the 500 block of Williams Boulevard were impassable due to high water.
A weather system has been pushed by the remnants of Hurricane Willa and was expected to track steadily eastward across the Gulf Coast through Friday, forecasters said. Showers and thunderstorm will be expected during that time, until the system begins to track along the East Coast with the potential to form the season's first nor'easter -- a type of cyclone with winds blowing from the northeast-to-southwest.
