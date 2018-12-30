Many homeowners along the Tchefuncte River in western St. Tammany Parish were surely breathing a sigh of relief Sunday morning, as dire predictions for river flooding didn’t reach the level many had feared.
At the recording station near U.S. 190, the Tchefuncte crested at 10 p.m. Saturday at a level of 27.58 feet — well short of the 30-foot crest the National Weather Service predicted the river might reach.
That would have essentially matched the level the river was in August 2016, when homes up and down the Tchefuncte flooded with the river cresting at 30.02 feet.
A spokesman for St. Tammany Parish government said he was aware of a few homes in the Goodbee area that still took on water this time, but said he didn’t expect to have an exact number until later in the week.
All roadways in the parish that were affected by water were reopened by Sunday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
One of the lucky homeowners that escaped having his house flooded this time was Richard Quamme, whose home in Goodbee sits on a slab with a yard that backs up to the river.
Quamme’s house took on two feet of water in the August 2016 flood, just months after it was inundated with five feet in March of that year, when the river crested at 31.2 feet.
This time around, Quamme said, the floodwaters stopped just short of getting into his house — by half an inch, to be exact.
Quamme added that he wasn’t aware of any houses that took on water in his Goodbee neighborhood, saying that he’s usually the first to see water in the area — something that would have been a certainty if the river crested at the 30 feet forecasters predicted.
“Weather reports are usually pretty close. Lucky they were off a couple feet,” he said.
Apart from the Tchefuncte, the Bogue Falaya and Bogue Chitto rivers in St. Tammany had also crested by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
The rising rivers were the result in high rainfall totals across the north shore Thursday night, with up to 11 inches falling in parts of Washington Parish, flooding homes there and causing the rising rivers downstream in St. Tammany.
But the north shore wasn’t the only part of the New Orleans area to see flooding rainfall totals from Thursday’s storms.
On the east bank of St. Charles Parish, eight inches of rain flooded 18 homes in Destrehan, Norco and Montz.
It also left several roads impassable. Those have since been reopened.
But this isn’t the end of the flood threat from Thursday’s rains, according to the National Weather Service.
Its forecast calls for the Pearl River in eastern St. Tammany to continue rising, cresting at 18 feet Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning.
Eighteen feet would put the flood stage right at the “major” level — the highest of the four stage declarations used by the National Weather Service.
Parish government is continuing to monitor the situation, the spokesman said, but officials are hopefuls impacts won’t be significant since the Bogue Chitto has already crested. The Bogue Chitto feeds into the Pearl River.
Rain is in the forecast for much of the next week, according to the National Weather Service, though that isn’t expected to impact river levels.
The Tchefuncte River at U.S. 190 is forecast to drop below flood stage on Monday.