As superintendent of New Orleans public schools, I work every day for our students and families — and I work to achieve the Orleans Parish School Board’s vision:
Every student receives a high-quality education that fosters his or her individual capabilities, while ensuring that they thrive and are prepared for civic, social, and economic success.
In service of this vision, the board and I must make tough choices. We must balance many priorities as we allocate limited, precious resources.
In March, the board unanimously approved priorities for the spring 2019 Louisiana legislative session. Among other measures, the priorities include a legislative proposal from the district.
That proposal is embodied by House Bill 393 (authored by state Rep. Walt Leger III) and House Bill 324, also authored by Leger, with a companion Senate Bill 132 authored by state Sen. Troy Carter. As discussion begins regarding the key issues in these bills, I want to be clear: The measures in this legislation help our students, and they allow the School Board, the superintendent, and our schools to do our job — to balance resources in service of the OPSB’s vision.
I would like to explain what these bills do. But to do that, I also need to share some important context along the way.
First, some information about school funding in New Orleans.
Since 2014, per pupil funding for facilities has grown by 18.5 percent. Because of this, the district now generates more money than expected for facility preservation by about $10 million each year. At the same time, per-pupil classroom funding has been flat. While our facilities have received more money, classroom funding has suffered. This is not balance. HB 393 addresses this imbalance by lowering how much of our local taxes go to facilities and allowing some of that money to go to the classroom. This is a common-sense solution to balance school funding.
Now, I’d like to discuss the role of the School Board and district.
This year, all New Orleans public schools returned to the local control of the OPSB for the first time in a decade. With local control, the district must lead when it comes to addressing major citywide needs. Such needs include supporting programs for students with special needs as well as recruiting and training the most qualified teachers. The bills in the Legislature allow us to address these needs with an innovative solution called a Systemwide Needs Fund.
These bills do not raise new taxes; instead, they allow us to better prioritize existing School Board funds. And the bills keep the 2014 millage for facilities fully dedicated to the purpose approved by voters.
To ensure these bills have a positive impact, the district must do important work on our end. That’s why, with the passage of these bills, I would implement a plan to support our students, families, and schools by:
- Providing an additional $100 per pupil to all schools.
- Allocating $2.0-2.5 million annually to support special programming.
- Managing the new Systemwide Needs Fund with a transparent process, including input from schools and approval by the School Board.
- Maintaining facility preservation funding at the level expected since 2014 — about $35 million per year beginning in 2021-2022 – while equitably supporting our facilities with the greatest needs.
Some may argue against this plan; they may say that we should not direct any of this money to the classroom or citywide needs, that, instead, we need to direct all of this money to facilities. I understand such concerns. Of course our facilities would always benefit from more funding, but these arguments ignore the full range of needs that our students, families, and schools currently face.
Our plan, including the measures in HB 393 and HB 324/SB 132, is our best way forward. It acknowledges our greatest needs and it approaches those needs with tough but balanced choices. It does what is right for our students and families.
I look forward to working with the board, the legislature, schools, and other stakeholders this session.
Henderson Lewis is superintendent of the Orleans Parish school system.