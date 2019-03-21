It’s no secret that New Orleans’ infrastructure is crumbling, threatening the viability of the city. What is not so obvious is that we could begin to attack this problem now by redirecting locally generated revenue streams to basic infrastructure.
Currently, two-thirds of the streets are in poor condition. Forty-four percent are failing or on the verge of it. The water system loses more than 50 percent of its water to leaks, and boil water advisories are routine. The drainage system relies on ancient equipment, with results like the August 2017 flood.
We all agree this is a major problem. Yet we’re directing our locally generated taxes elsewhere. An astonishing 14 percent of those dollars ($151 million) goes to entities promoting tourism and sports (Convention Center, Superdome, New Orleans Tourism and Marketing, New Orleans & Company, etc.). By contrast, only 8 percent goes to drainage and levees, and a pitiful 3 percent to streets.
This shocking misalignment of resources must be addressed. Without a steady stream of revenue directed to our aging infrastructure, the city will continue to decay, discouraging people from living here, businesses from locating here and ultimately tourists from visiting.
Currently we have a unique opportunity to redirect a larger portion of locally generated taxes to this critical area. Possible sources include:
- Hotel and food/beverage taxes collected since 2002 by the Convention Center for its aborted Phase IV project ($22 million annually).
- The 1.75 percent hotel “assessment” collected for tourism entities ($18 million annually).
- Property taxes freed up by a major drop in the city’s/Sewerage & Water Board's debt service requirements in 2022 ($40 million annually).
- Other property taxes expiring in 2021-22 ($41 million annually).
- Street-related revenue streams, like camera ticket collections, that the city uses for other purposes ($50 million annually).
If a significant portion of these resources were redirected, the city/SWB would be able to fund approximately $130 million of projects on a pay-as-you-go basis each year. Alternatively, they would have the resources to issue more than $1 billion of bonds for rebuilding.
Unfortunately, this unique opportunity will be lost unless state and local leaders come together now on a viable funding plan.
Given the magnitude of the city’s infrastructure problems, the governor and the Legislature must consider redirecting a portion of hotel-specific taxes from tourism/sports entities to infrastructure. Unlike state income and sales taxes, those taxes are not levied on a statewide basis. Rather, most apply only in New Orleans. Surely the city is entitled to a major voice in how the taxes from its largest industry are deployed.
The governor and the Legislature should also push the pause button on current initiatives that would eliminate potential sources of revenue. These include the proposal to use public funds for a privately owned hotel adjacent to the Convention Center. Committing those funds would eliminate the possibility of redirecting the $22 million of hotel taxes that the Convention Center still collects each year for defunct Phase IV.
The mayor and City Council should also pause to consider the impact of their actions on potential revenue sources. Proposed new taxes, rededications of existing taxes, and the current use of street-related revenue should all be reevaluated in light of infrastructure needs.
We recognize the importance of addressing the serious financial and operational problems that the current administration inherited. Those problems, however, do not negate the need for redirecting additional revenue streams from abandoned projects and other sources to basic infrastructure. The estimated cost of rebuilding streets alone is $5 billion.
The infrastructure crisis is real, and the city’s residents are fed up with the decrepit conditions. The solution is obvious, but implementation depends on our city and state leaders coming together for the good of the city. It is our hope that they will rise to the challenge.
Janet R. Howard, a veteran New Orleans public policy analyst, heads Howard Policy Solutions. Anne M. Milling is a former member and president pro tem of the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans.