Just about any time I speak with out-of-town visitors, they ask me, “Am I gonna be safe here?,” suggesting a fear of getting mugged or assaulted. To which I typically respond, “Yeah, but you’re more likely to get hit by a car than get robbed.” Turns out, there’s data to back up my advice.
Statistics from the Highway Safety Research Group at LSU show that there were 5,894 crashes causing injuries in Orleans Parish in 2014 and 6,657 in 2015. These numbers are 150 percent and 170 percent greater than the number of personal crimes committed in Orleans Parish for those same years, according to NOPD data. The contrast between these numbers will likely come as a surprise to most people, given the frequent, detailed coverage of every robbery, assault, and pickpocketing covered in the local news. In this “If it bleeds, it leads” era of local journalism, roadway violence is getting left behind. This isn’t to bash local journalism; personal crime has received infinitely more attention from local politicians than traffic violence.
In legal terms, violence is defined as “the unlawful exercise of physical force,” but we don’t seem to put violence occurring on our roadways in the same category as personal crimes like murder, rape, and assault. Still, traffic violence certainly counts to the dead and injured — and it turns out that a lot more New Orleanians are injured in car crashes than in personal crimes.
Violence from traffic crashes crosses racial and economic barriers, affecting the entire community, making everyone less safe. In addition to countless white-knuckle driving experiences and close calls crossing the street with my family that left us all shaking, I have been hit by a car (the driver fled the scene) while lawfully riding my bike. The crash rate alone makes me certain that everyone reading this has had similar scares, or worse, on New Orleans’ roads. And we’re finding that most of these crashes are preventable through roadway design.
Cities all over the U.S. have found great success implementing common-sense roadway design principles, such as those put for by the National Association of City Transportation Officials, aimed at reducing speed and increasing safety. Further, our peer cities are implementing comprehensive programs like Vision Zero, which is a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, to seriously combat traffic violence through roadway design and engineering. By assuming that traffic deaths are preventable, integrating human failing into roadway design, and placing political priority on making sure everyone arrives home alive, Vision Zero takes a fundamentally different approach to roadway engineering and the relationship between people and their roads. Programs like this save lives and eliminate needless violence.
In general, reducing vehicle speeds is one of the top priorities for eliminating crashes causing injury and death. About nine out of 10 pedestrians will survive a crash when the car is traveling 20 mph. Only five out of 10 will survive a crash when the car is traveling 30 mph, and only one out of 10 can survive a crash when the car is traveling 40 mph. Unsafe driver behavior is rampant throughout the entire city. From the Garden District to New Orleans East, we are all closer to a potentially fatal situation because of the way our roads are designed. There’s mountains of evidence showing that reducing the number and width of travel lanes (aka “road diets”), adding bike lanes, signalizing crosswalks, adding pedestrian refuges, and widening sidewalks create an environment that both forces drivers to be more careful and provides a safe place for people who aren’t inside cars.
As New Orleans continues with the $2.3 billion capital improvement program, involving about 200 roadway projects across the city, now is the perfect time to reboot how we design our roads. Since we’re already fixing all these roads, why don’t we go ahead and make them safer? In the meantime, we can cut the amount of violence in our community by more than half.
We’re bending over backward, encroaching on civil liberties by installing surveillance cameras all over town in the hopes of preventing or enforcing crime, ostensibly to stop violence. The data shows we have even more violence occurring on our roadways every day in the form of car crashes. If the city is serious about violence prevention, it is beyond time to take roadway safety as seriously as personal crime.
Robert Evans in an urban planner in New Orleans.