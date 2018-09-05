An attorney who recently settled a case with the Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans says the church put its own reputation ahead of the needs of children.
Since The Advocate first reported child sexual abuse allegations against former deacon, George Brignac, 10 more accusers have come forth. That's in addition to six others who previously stepped forward. And NOPD has since launched an investigation.
The archdiocese ordained Brignac, now 83, a deacon in 1976. He taught at Holy Rosary School and co-directed the altar boy program at Our Lady of the Rosary.
In 1977, just a year after Brignac's ordination, prosecutors charged him with three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile for supposedly touching at least two of the boys on their private parts. A judge later acquitted Brignac.
In 1978, Brignac's second year as a deacon, police arrested him again, this time for one count of molestation of a juvenile. Court records show Brignac was arraigned but nothing more.
In Brignac's third year as deacon, 1979, he allegedly began abusing an 8-year old boy, according to a lawsuit settled earlier this year with the archdiocese. The suit claims Brignac sodomized the child several times.
Brignac's fourth year as deacon, 1980, an 11-year old boy told his mother Brignac "played with his thing" during summer school at Holy Rosary School. The case, which went nowhere, was handled by a New Orleans detective who was later exposed as a child predator himself.
Fast-forward eight years to 1988. Police arrested Brignac yet another time, his fifth overall, for allegedly fondling a 7-year old boy at Our Lady of the Rosary. Prosecutors dismissed the charges after the boy's parents declined to move forward.
The 1988 case was apparently the last straw for then-Archbishop Philip Hannan. He finally removed Brignac as deacon.
Since then, at least two abuse victims that we know of have filed lawsuits against the archdiocese involving Brignac. Archbishop Gregory Aymond quietly settled a lawsuit involving Brignac in 2013. And earlier this year, the archbishop settled with a victim for $500,000. Roger Stetter, the victim's attorney, says outside counsel for the archdiocese admitted to him the church has received many complaints involving Brignac sexually assaulting children through the years. Stetter says those cases could have been settled outside the courts, so we might not ever know about them.
Several weeks after Aymond settled the $500,000 lawsuit with Stetter's client, the archbishop still had not informed parishioners. He only did so two days after The Advocate broke the story. Aymond insisted he eventually was going to notify parishioners. The archbishop also claimed a confidentiality clause surrounding the settlement prevented him from discussing its terms. But Stetter says no such confidentiality agreement exists.
Despite all of the allegations against him, Brignac kept his status as a lay minister, regularly reading scripture during Mass at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. He did so even after the diocese settled two lawsuits involving allegations of his sexual abuse. It was only after The Advocate reported the settlements that the church removed Brignac as lay minister. Aymond claimed he was unaware Brignac still served as a lay minister.
Why the archdiocese enabled Brignac for years to allegedly molest so many boys remains mostly a mystery. We also don't know why he continued on as a lay minister. The archdiocese refuses to make public its records on Brignac.
"The Archdiocese continues to voluntarily provide information and documents to law enforcement. While that active investigation is ongoing, and with the threat of civil litigation, it would be inappropriate for the archdiocese to release such documents publicly," Wendy Vitter, the archdiocese's general counsel, responded via email.
But don't Brignac's alleged victims deserve to know why the church turned its back on them for so many years? Doesn't the church at the very least owe them that?
One could argue that if The Advocate had not reported the Brignac sexual abuse settlements, we might never have never known about them. And there might never have been a police investigation, nor would the 10 other alleged victims have come forward. And, most importantly, parents at St. Mary Magdalen would still view Brignac as a lay minister in good standing with the church, increasing the chances he may have access to their children.
