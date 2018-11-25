Say what you will about Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, this much is true, he knows how to get stuff done. He single handily created 500,000 new government dependents by expanding Medicaid under Obamacare. With help from weak-kneed Republicans, he's transferred $7 billion out of the private sector into government. And Edwards, along with his trial lawyer buddies, has quarterbacked the lawsuit frenzy The Wall Street Journal described as a shakedown of the oil industry. Very impressive for a first time Democrat governor in a deeply red state.
But as Edward's reckoning with voters draws nigh, it appears our governor has set his sights on smaller goals in the waning days of his first term.
He wants to give teachers a pay raise. Louisiana teachers are paid an average of $49,244 per year compared to the $50,949 among southern states according to the Southern Regional Educational Board. That's based on 2015-1016 figures, the latest available. The national average is $58,064.
Edwards wants to raise pay 2.75 percent which would mean a $1000 increase for most teachers. Seems reasonable and politically palatable.
Edwards also wants to increase the minimum wage. Yet another politically popular move.
Voters in the conservative states of Arkansas and Missouri recently overwhelmingly approved minimum wage increases. Edwards tweeted about it.
"2 conservative leaning states approved a minimum-wage increase last night — AR & MO. AR will increase the minimum wage to $11/hour and MO will increase to $12/hour over the next 5 years. It’s time for a modest increase in LA!"
Edwards only want to increase our minimum wage from $7.25 to $8 an hour in 2019 and $8.50 an hour in 2020. Once again the politically savvy Edwards is picking an issue that will help him come reelection time next year.
It's a shame so many view a minimum wage as a good thing. But that's what happens when our public education system ceases to teach basic economics. Things like taxes deter investment, and the free market, not the government, create wealth.
How did we get to the place where a majority of us believe a politician can dictate to a business owner how much to pay employees?
If Edwards really wanted to see wages go up in Louisiana he would follow President Donald Trump's moves and cut regulation and taxes. A new report by the U.S. Labor Department showed workers’ pay rose 4.3 percent in the second quarter of this year, the fastest growth since the recession ended in 2009.
It is true Louisiana posted strong personal income growth in the second quarter of this year, ranking second in the nation during the period. Our 5.9 percent increase was outpaced by only Texas, which grew by 6 percent.
Edwards has taken credit for the good news, which is understandable. But it's Trump who implemented pro-growth policies, not Edwards. Transferring $7 billion out of the private sector into government is pro-government growth, not the free market.
Edwards is no dummy. His days of pushing for huge tax increases are over. At least in his first term. Politicians pushing for new taxes close to reelection are chumps. Edwards is no chump.
Edwards is hoping voters will forget his tax raising ways when they go to the polls next year. But expect his opponent, likely the slick talking U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, to remind them. Kennedy will also remind voters of the recent Legislative Audit report showing the state has spent up to $85.5 million more than it should on Medicaid dependents who were not eligible for the program. There's really no excuse for that.
“The report was stunning, breathtaking. It’s an insult. It’s a whiz down the leg of every taxpayer in Louisiana and America, ”said Kennedy.
But Kennedy shouldn't get over confident about his potential race with Edwards. The governor knows his way around a campaign. Expect Edwards to paint Kennedy as someone not to be taken seriously, as a political opportunist who just likes running for stuff — a rap not too far from the truth. Remember, Kennedy called for Edwards' resignation, which is ridiculous. It's something you might hear from a candidate who would say anything to get elected.