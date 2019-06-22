A witness caught on cellphone this past week video of a man, shirtless and wearing sagging pants, walking the streets of the French Quarter searching for someone, anyone, to punch in the face. It was tough to watch.
The video, broadcast on WWL-TV, shows 25-year-old Ray Julien approaching two young women walking together in the Quarter. One of the women, Dawn Kesslering, was on her cellphone when all of sudden, out of nowhere, Julien sucker-punched her in the face. Kesslering never saw it coming.
"I fell on the ground," Kesslering told WWL-TV. "I got up and my hands were numb and in pain at the same time, and I realized a man struck me. This was a random act of violence, and it's a misdemeanor. It's not a misdemeanor to me because I went to the hospital. So my question is, how do you prevent this man from hurting someone else?”
"I saw him punch four people," said Kesslering’s friend, Keliecia Smith. "My one thought was, you hurt my friend and you can't get away with it, and we won't let you do this here in our community.”
The video later shows Julien hitting a man, just standing there, minding his own business, talking on his cellphone. Julien took a swing at the guy, striking him on the side of his face.
"This man was terrifying," said Kesslering. "All he wanted to do was hit people, he didn't care."
The video then shows Julien approaching a couple, a man and a woman, walking together. You can hear someone frantically yelling out to the couple warning them about Julien.
“He’s dangerous, watch out! He’s hitting people, watch out!”
The warning allowed the couple enough time to escape.
Police say that when Julien went on his random and senseless punching spree, he struck at least seven victims. It happened just before midnight on June 12 near the 900 block of Bourbon Street between Dumaine and St. Philip.
Police finally caught Julien three blocks away on Chartres Street. They say he refused to be taken into custody, and they had to Taser him. Julien was charged with one count of resisting an officer and seven counts of simple battery.
Smith says some of the witnesses to Julien’s punching spree tried to help, at one point chasing him away.
"You have everybody: black, white, tall, short, old trying to stop him," said Smith. "We were trying to stop him without hurting him altogether. Just because one person is broken doesn't mean the French Quarter is scary.”
But the French Quarter can be a scary place, especially at night.
"The people who live here, they know how to live here," Bennie Rizzo, who frequents the French Quarter, recently told WWL.
But Rizzo also admits hanging out in the Quarter comes with risks. "I don't allow myself to be alone at night around here," Rizzo said.
Officials with the French Quarter Security Task Force insist violent crime is down in the neighborhood. But NOPD stats show crime in District 8, which includes the French Quarter, parts of the CBD and parts of Marigny, has remained steady. In all of New Orleans, 12% of violent crime this year took place in the 8th District. And there have already been five homicides in the 8th District this year. That's as many as all of 2018.
And who can forget the shocking video that brought national attention to New Orleans after two tourists were hit from behind and viciously mugged on camera two years ago near the Quarter? The two tourists were in town for a church convention. Images like that tend to resonate with the national public and could deter visitors from coming to the city.
The video of Julien randomly assaulting innocent people in the Quarter has fortunately not earned the national attention of the 2017 mugging.
The French Quarter is the signature neighborhood of New Orleans and is what draws many visitors to the city. The city and state have stepped up law enforcement measures, increasing boots on the ground. But the neighborhood still feels sketchy and unsafe, especially on the outskirts. That’s a real shame.
