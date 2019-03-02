The Washington Examiner reported Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, while attending the National Governors Association's conference in Washington, D.C. last weekend, “wouldn't disclose how he felt about the controversies members of his party have faced for supporting loosening abortion access late into a pregnancy.”
"My record speaks for itself," Edwards said.
Edwards' silence on many of his fellow Democrats move to the extreme on abortion is concerning. Especially when you consider all but three Senate Democrats voted against a recent bill requiring doctors to provide care for infants surviving late-term abortions. The bill would have prevented a child, born alive, from being left alone to die. Every Senate Democrat running for president voted against the bill.
"Not a single one of the top Senate Democrats running for president in 2020 could muster the basic decency to outlaw infanticide,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life group, Susan B. Anthony List.
Republicans introduced the federal “Born Alive” legislation after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, defended a bill in his state legislature allowing ending the life of a child up to the very second of birth and after. Northam described what would happen if, under the bill he supports, a baby survived an abortion:
"The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that's what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”
Northam’s heinous support of infanticide and Edward’s silence on it is noteworthy. Northam co-hosted a six-figure fundraiser for Edwards last year in Virginia. And even though Edwards has yet to condemn Northam’s public endorsement of infanticide, he has criticized the Virginia governor for appearing in a controversial photo taken decades ago.
“This photograph is disgusting and should offend everyone. There is no excuse. If it is Gov. Northam in the photos, he should resign immediately,” Edwards said in a statement.
The Democratic Party is moving further and further away from the position Edwards holds on the value of life. Democrats used to say abortion should be safe, legal and rare? No more. The party kept the words “safe and legal” in its platform but removed the word “rare” in 2016. Democrats are now openly the party of abortion and as of late, infanticide.
“Gov. Edwards is not defined by his political party, and it is no secret that he doesn’t always agree with his party on this and other issues,” Edwards' communication director, Shauna Sanford wrote in an email.
But Edwards does agree with his party on most issues with the exception of gun rights and abortion. Democrats are big government-oriented. Edwards raised $7 billion in new taxes. Democrats often create new government dependents. Edwards created a half a million of them by expanding Medicaid under Obamacare. Democrats typically target the private sector. Edwards made it more difficult for manufacturers to get tax incentives, and he’s pushed lawsuits against the pharmaceutical and oil and gas industries. Democrats don’t trust the free market much. Edwards favors raising the minimum wage. And on capital punishment, the governor refuses to say where he stands.
And it must be said Edwards clearly benefits politically for his pro-life stance in his home state. Louisiana Right to Life conducted a poll in February that found 70 percent of Louisiana residents consider themselves pro-life.
But even though being pro-life is politically advantageous for Edwards, his sincerity seems authentic. When his wife Donna was 20-weeks pregnant, a doctor discovered their child had spina bifida and encouraged her to have an abortion. “I was devastated,” Donna Edwards said. “But John Bel never flinched. He just said, 'No. No, we're going to love this baby no matter what.”
Edwards remaining a Democrat may indicate, however, his position on abortion is not a priority for him. One clue would be who the governor voted for in the last race for president. If Hillary Clinton had won, it would have most certainly shifted the U.S. Supreme Court to a more pro-abortion bent. It’d be hard to believe the issue of abortion is a priority for Edwards if he had voted for Clinton. I asked Sanford, twice, via email who Edwards voted for in the last presidential election. She ignored my question.
Email Dan Fagan at faganshow@gmail.com. Twitter: @DanFaganShow.