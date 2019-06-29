In Louisiana you can’t trim trees, install alarms, arrange flowers, or even braid hair without a license. But apparently you can practice law in Orleans Parish without a license. Ashley Crawford represented more than 100 criminal defendants in court since last October despite not having a law license.
“Ms. Ashley Crawford of the Orleans Public Defenders office has been falsely portraying herself for several months as a licensed attorney in Louisiana. Practicing law without a license, as Ms. Crawford appears to have done on more than 100 cases across all 12 sections of Criminal District Court, is both a criminal offense and a grave violation of the public trust,” a statement by the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office read last week.
How could Crawford get away with handling so many cases for almost a year without being an actual lawyer? Derwyn Bunton, head of the Orleans Parish Public Defenders Office and Crawford’s boss, hasn’t a clue.
“I was perplexed at how this could happen, and I’m really surprised,” Bunton told WVUE-TV reporter Natasha Robin.
But it’s obvious how Crawford got away with it. Bunton’s agency didn’t verify Crawford was an attorney with either the Louisiana Bar Association or the Louisiana Supreme Court before hiring her. One simple phone call could have prevented a fake lawyer representing more than 100 clients.
“The documentation we had, we believed she was eligible to practice law in Louisiana. And it turned out, in our administrative check, that we did not have the documentation we needed,” Bunton told WVUE-TV.
“The Public Defender’s Office should have a very specific protocol on the type of documentation that is necessary, and I just don’t believe that they had it because it doesn’t exist,” Tulane Law Professor Joel Friedman told WVUE-TV.
Despite the embarrassing revelation, Bunton remains confident his agency’s clients are well represented.
“We want to reassure our clients and our community we are committed to our mission: to fight for our clients by providing excellent client-centered representation,” Bunton told WDSU-TV.
New motto for the Orleans Parish Public Defenders office — your lawyer may be fake, but at least they’re client-centered.
Fortunately, the agency did have a mechanism in place that prevented Crawford from continuing her illegal practice indefinitely.
"We check yearly to ensure our attorney staff remain in good standing, and it was those administrative controls that revealed problems with her eligibility," an Orleans Public Defenders spokeswoman said in a statement.
“At the same time, I was happy that the controls we had in place did catch this before it was something that could have really spread far and wide,” Bunton said.
But the potential damage from Crawford illegally representing more than 100 clients for eight months could very well end up being far and wide.
“All of those cases are going to have to be reviewed, and some of them, if not all of them, are going to have to be re-tried if the DA decides to do that. This is very serious business,” said Friedman.
Not only were defendants robbed of proper representation, but victims of crime may now have to go through the process of once again seeking justice if some of Crawford’s cases are retried. Worst-case scenario: guilty defendants could be freed and back on the streets as a result of Crawford not being a licensed attorney.
The American Bar Association’s website reports in at least two cases Crawford used the bar number of another attorney to avoid getting caught. Despite that, Bunton seems more concerned about Crawford than those denied representation or crime victims seeking justice. Bunton said “he hopes this matter resolves in the best way possible for Ms. Crawford and her family.”
“I worry about her future more than I worry about this organization. We’re not going anywhere, and I think we’ve proven that we are transparent, diligent and we’re an organization that adheres to the highest standard,” Bunton told Fox 8.
Trouble is, those diligently adhered-to high standards Bunton brags about haven’t prevented some defendants from getting a fake lawyer. Only in the world of government do they boast in the face of such glaring ineptitude.
Email Dan Fagan at faganshow@gmail.com.