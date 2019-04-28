If New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell does manage to wrest all the tax revenues she wants from the tourist industry, the losers could include British Airways.
You may not find that prospect distressing especially if, like most Americans, you do not hold a passport and never expect to board a plane to Heathrow. Perhaps subsidizing a foreign airline does not strike you as the fairest use of Orleans Parish tax dollars either. But it does make sense even for the most determined stay-at-home taxpayer, because it helps bring in the tourists that have long been the city's lifeline.
Since more of America's visitors come from the United Kingdom than any other country outside the Americas, the smooth running of the British Airways flights needs to be maintained. Any development that undermined relations with Britain could hurt us too, which is why we might look forward to President Donald Trump's upcoming state visit with trepidation.
As for the taxes that help keep the Limeys aloft, we don't pay them for the most part anyway; hoteliers kindly agreed to impose them on their customers to underwrite municipal boosterism.
Until British Airways reintroduced direct flights to and from London in 2017, it had not been possible for some 30 years to fly to and from Europe without a long tedious stateside stopover.
When the new flight was announced, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared it would “build the global tourism brand of New Orleans, create new jobs in the region and generate significant international business development for Louisiana.”
Now Cantrell proposes that some of the millions currently earmarked for tourism be diverted to fix the decaying infrastructure of Old New Orleans, where such Third-World aggravations as boil-water advisories and potholed streets greatly diminish its appeal as a place to visit or live in.
Tourism officials are willing to give up some of their tax revenues but not as much as Cantrell thinks is required to bail out the Sewerage & Water Board. She and the booster faction, led by Stephen Perry, President of New Orleans & Co., have been turning up at legislative hearings to squabble over how the money should be distributed henceforth.
Much more is involved than the British Airways subsidies, but it is clearly in New Orleans' interest to maintain cordial transatlantic links. Normally, when an American president accepts an invitation to ride in horse-drawn pomp to banquet with the Queen at Buckingham Palace, the so-called “special relationship” is shored up. But when Trump appears in Britain en route to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day in June, sweetness and light will probably be in short supply.
When Trump was there last year for what was billed as a “working visit,” he was kept away from protesting crowds and a 20-foot balloon depicting him as a squalling brat in a diaper. “Baby Trump” is due to make a reappearance for the state visit in June, while members of Parliament have joined in lambasting him. One called him “deluded, dishonest, xenophobic and narcistic,” another said he was “racist, sexist and extremist” and a third suggested had “systematically assaulted all the shared values that unite our two countries.”
Speaker John Bercow said last year that Trump would not be allowed to address the House of Commons, although he is under some pressure to change his mind this time. To deny an American president an honor that has been accorded, for instance, to China's Xi Jinping, would insult not just the incumbent but the office. It would constitute the kind of childish petulance of which Trump himself has been accused.
Trump may have his detractors here, but the British seem to denounce him with particular virulence. He just invited more obloquy by tweeting the discredited claim that British intelligence spied on his election campaign.
Still, if Britain is hoping for a post-Brexit trade deal with America, dissing the president does not seem terribly smart. The protesters should board a British Airways flight, and take in Jazz Fest. That would put them in a better mood for sure.
