Someone out there must know who shot and killed Brittany Thomas around 2 a.m. on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter almost five years ago.

Closed circuit TV cameras were running, and although the footage is very fuzzy, we know that the fatal shot was fired by a man in a dark shirt, striped chef pants and a Boston Red Sox hat. He apparently suffered a gunshot wound himself. A large crowd was present when bullets started flying that night, and nine bystanders were hit in the crossfire that killed Thomas.

Given the large number of potential eyewitnesses, and the likelihood that he sought medical help, cops must have had high hopes of finding a shooter who looked as though he might have just gotten off work at a nearby restaurant.

But none of the wounded bystanders identified either party to the shoot-out. and, when police did make an arrest, it wasn't the guy with the distinctive clothing. The video was good enough to help them finger the other guy, Trung Le, who had immediately fled the scene and driven to Mississippi, where he was located and extradited about a week later.

+2 Bourbon Street shooter Trung Le will see shorter term after Louisiana Supreme Court action The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear appeals from prosecutors and defense attorneys for convicted Bourbon Street shooter Tru…

Investigators established that Le had pulled a nine-millimeter handgun, but it was a one of 11 bullets from a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson that killed Thomas. State police were called in, but they never found anyone willing to shop whoever fired those shots.

Le was indicted for manslaughter and the attempted murder of the unknown shooter. Trial testimony and the CCTV footage revealed that he fired first when confronted, and his antagonist started spraying bullets two second later.

A jury found Le guilty of manslaughter, and returned a verdict of attempted manslaughter on the attempted murder charge. Judge Byron Williams imposed sentences of 40 and 20 years, to run consecutively. But Le will never have to do 60 years, because the manslaughter conviction was overturned on appeal and the state Supreme Court has just refused to take up the case.

Indeed, it was a waste of time for DA Leon Cannizzaro's office to pursue the case after its ignorance of state law had been pointed out in the appeal court ruling. Williams too had made a fool of himself by presiding over a prosecution which no more than a nodding acquaintance with the jurisprudence was required to recognize as misguided.

It was undisputed from the get-go that the other guy killed Thomas when he was trying to shoot Le. Yet, only the triggerman, or a witting accomplice, can be guilty of manslaughter in Louisiana. A gunman who precipitates a chain of events that causes someone else to fire a fatal shot can, however, be convicted of negligent homicide, and Le now stands guilty of that, in addition to the attempted manslaughter conviction. He thus faces a reduced but still stiff maximum of 25 years.

The three-judge panel that threw out the manslaughter conviction was unanimous. One of the judges, Roland Belsome, would have gone further and cleared Le of all charges, finding that prosecutors had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he was not acting in defense of himself and his friends.

+2 Bourbon Street shooter Trung Le's sentence may drop significantly after latest court ruling Trung Le’s sentence could be trimmed from 60 years to 20 after an appeals court tossed out one of his convictions for the 2014 shootout on Bou…

Two of those friends testified that the mystery shooter was the aggressor. When he got in their faces they saw he had a gun, they testified, and he said, “I got that .40.” That's when Le stepped between them and opened fire.

The trial jury may not have found the defendants sympathetic characters. They were, prosecutors explained, drug dealers who had earlier been robbed of their stash. When the jury came back with a guilty verdict in 2016, one of the wounded victims called it “just” and Thomas's mother said, “Now my baby can rest in peace.”

But with the perp still at large, how can anyone be at peace? Cannizzaro certainly isn't, declaring that the ruling “essentially says that if there is a gunfight that inadvertently takes the life of an innocent bystander such as Brittany Thomas, the law will treat the shooters as if there isn’t a real victim.”

No it doesn't. It says we need to catch the guy in the Red Sox hat.

Email James Gill at Gill1407@bellsouth.net.