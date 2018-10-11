If a concern for the welfare of others is the mark of a gentleman, Ron Forman is our beau ideal.
Forman does not just work to promote the Audubon Nature Institute, which he heads, but also extends a helping hand to agencies for which he has no responsibility whatsoever. His heart bleeds for City Park and the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission, for example.
Why, he is such a big-hearted fellow that Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she tips her hat to him.
When compliments fly from City Hall to a bastion of the Uptown establishment, it can only mean one thing. Right. They want your money.
The Audubon Institute is a nonprofit partially subsidized by millages that expire in a few years. Forman wants us to vote for a new tax that would not only keep the moolah flowing his way but generate extra revenues for various guardians of the city's green spaces and leisure spots.
It is no doubt purely on account of his generous nature that Forman is so eager to share your wealth. He won't even have considered what effect a broad appeal might have on his own prospects. But if he did pause to think, it might occur to him that he will stand a much better chance of raking in the dough if the other potential beneficiaries join him in campaigning for passage of the tax. The multi-agency approach would also increase the number of voters likely to enjoy the amenities it will support.
Forman's mind was not working along such inclusive lines when he made his first move to replace the millages that are currently worth $9.8 million a year to his institute. That was four years ago, when Forman proposed a single new 50-year tax for the sole benefit of Audubon.
It would bring in at least $12 million a year. Forman was in no mood for delay, and his proposed tax appeared on the ballot when the old ones still had seven or eight years to run.
He may have figured that, after totally transforming the nation's most ramshackle zoo and giving the city a top-class nature center, riverfront park, aquarium and insectarium, he could be denied nothing by an adoring public.
For all his undoubted vision and business acumen, and the trust had built up in consequence over the years, Forman overplayed his hand this time. Some of the money would be used to support Audubon's species survival center, which is off-limits to the public. And in those parts of the empire that are open, admission charges apply. Expecting voters to commit themselves, and their posterity, to higher taxes required a certain amount of chutzpah, and Forman was duly rebuffed on Election Day.
How much voters will be asked for this time, and when the proposition will appear on the ballot, has yet to be announced, so presumably they're still strategizing uptown. But evidently Forman will not risk appearing arrogant or greedy this time, and Cantrell is full of admiration because he is “rethinking and being creative as the taxes come up for renewal.”
The rethinking that impresses Cantrell the most is the plan to divvy up the revenues, because, although she is not suggesting a tax increase, she is hoping the Legislature will catch the share-the-wealth bug. Her proposal is that some of the revenues from the hotel/motel tax, which currently all go to boost tourism and sports, be put toward repairing the city's leaky and dilapidated drainage system. The Sewerage & Water Board has given ample proof that, after a century of neglect, we must upgrade the infrastructure or the streets will continue to flood in a decent rain.
Cantrell's proposal makes obvious sense, there being little point in attracting visitors to the city if they wind up marooned once they get here. On the other hand, diverting money from boosterism could mean fewer visitors and therefore reduced revenues from the hotel/motel tax, and its current beneficiaries are bound to put up a stern resistance. They will prevail, according to Senate President John Alario, and he should know. When he joined the Legislature, the drainage system was in its prime and Forman was the new whiz kid at Audubon.
Email James Gill at Gill1047@bellsouth.net.