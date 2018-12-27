American teenagers are in the grips of a vaping “epidemic,” says FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. “These data shock my conscience,” he says.

Since those data show e-cigarette use is above the national average among Louisiana high schoolers, Dr. Gottlieb must be particularly alarmed on our account.

But the numbers also show tobacco use in that age group is dramatically down, which suggests that lots of those young vapers would otherwise be puffing on old-fashioned butts. It seems that e-cigarettes are serving their purpose.

About 21 percent of youngsters say they have used an e-cigarette in the last 30 days, up from 1.5 percent in 2011. Over the same period, the percentage using conventional butts fell from 21.8 to 13.5.

Since vapers will apparently lead longer and healthier lives than Marlboro men, perhaps Dr. Gottlieb is overdoing the gloom.

Still, while e-cigarettes contain fewer known toxins than the real thing, they are by no means risk-free. Furthermore, they deliver as much, or even more, nicotine than a regular smoke. Thus, while they may indeed help smokers quit regular cigarettes, they may merely replace one addiction with another, albeit a less harmful one. One in eight of our high schoolers uses e-cigarettes regularly, according to the Louisiana Youth Tobacco Survey. The teen vaping rate rose no less than 78 percent between 2017 and 2018.

This has meant a bonanza for Juul, the company that commands 70 percent or the vaping market. “We want to be part of the solution of keeping e-cigarettes out of the hands of young people,” its chief executive Kevin Burns has claimed without, presumably, expecting to be taken seriously.

If Juul did not value the youth market, it probably wouldn't make e-cigarettes that produce flavors such as tutti-frutti, cucumber and mango. These are of limited appeal to the gnarled and wheezy geezers trying to break a tobacco habit who constitute Juul's purported target audience. The cartoonish design of its product packaging adds to the impression that Juul happily sells to kids.

Under pressure from FDA, however, it has announced it will henceforth offer only tobacco, menthol and mint flavored pods at gas stations and general retail stores. Mint, as luck would have it, is the most popular of all Juul flavors. The company will continue to offer a full range in specialist vaping stores and on its website. Teen vaping rates are not expected to plummet.

But high schoolers probably won't return to smoking regular cigarettes at their former rate either, so the effect will be a net plus for the public health, because Juuls do not deliver the tar and carbon dioxide which are blamed for so much of the disease suffered by devotees of butts. While those devotees might quit with the help of e-cigarettes, this “cannot, and will not, come at the expense of addicting a generation of children to nicotine through these same delivery vehicles.” Gottlieb vows.

Alas, it is happening. A typical youngster quoted in The Advocate story on the phenomenon said he'd wake up feeling “brittle” and craving a vape, and then graduated to regular cigarettes. In this case, the e-cigarettes that are supposed to help break addiction had the opposed effect and became a gateway drug.

Louisiana teen vaping 'epidemic,' by the numbers: Concerning spike gives 'shock' to experts Health experts have called the recent surge in underage vaping an epidemic that threatens the long-term health of children and teens.

There is no reason to think youngsters would eschew e-cigarettes if they only knew more about the dangers. After all, generations of youngsters took to real cigarettes knowing full well that they could cause lung cancer and other dread diseases. That was common knowledge long before the Surgeon General officially declared it so in 1964. Cigarettes were commonly known as “coffin nails” in the 19th century.

Maybe the hazards were part of the appeal and made smoking seem macho and cool. Youngsters got into the habit while they still felt immortal in any case.

Do vapers feel glamorous and cool, wreathed in a great misty billow and sucking on a metal tube? If would never have worked for Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall.

Email James Gill at Gill1407@bellsouth.net.