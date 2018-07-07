The angel Gabriel must have been a sight to behold with that silver trumpet, but Irvin Mayfield went one better.
How splendid he was in his pomp — a globe-trotting, Grammy winner blowing jazz notes through a golden horn, a trailblazing composer and bandleader assured of a rapturous reception in such famed venues as Carnegie Hall.
A performer of similar magnitude in the rock world would have been worth countless millions, but such is the debased public taste that jazz does not reward its exponents so richly. Even such a genius as Louis Armstrong couldn't earn as much as Mick Jagger.
Still, Mayfield in his heyday did not look like a charity case, even before he got that golden horn. In addition to what he could make from royalties and performances, Mayfield, according to federal prosecutors, was helping himself to huge sums that were intended to support the New Orleans public library system.
Eyebrows were raised therefore when, after his indictment, Mayfield was deemed poor enough to qualify for a lawyer at taxpayer expense. Yet the feds vow to make Mayfield and his alleged partner in crime, Ronald Markham, return some $1.4 million pocketed when they were on the board of the Public Library Foundation.
Markham is wealthy enough to pay for his own lawyer, but it seems unlikely that the libraries will ever see all the money that donors thought was advancing the cause of literacy. It is unlikely that anyone would have coughed up had they known, for instance, they were chipping in to buy Mayfield that golden trumpet.
The donors could not possibly have known either what a sorry bunch of wimps the rest of the Library Foundation Board must have been to let Mayfield and Markham pull off what, according to the indictment, was a blatant and prolonged scam.
It was quite an achievement for Mayfield to wind up sufficiently indigent to qualify for a free lawyer, but the indictment suggests he had no trouble maintaining the required, extravagant lifestyle, laying his head in the fanciest New York hotels and riding around in limousines. He could spend $1,400 just on breakfast.
When the indictment was handed up in December, Mayfield's public defender asked for it to be dismissed because prosecutors had been in such cahoots with TV reporter David Hammer that they had breached the security of grand jury proceedings. Hammer, who broke the story in the first place, was waiting right there in the clerk's office for the indictment to be filed and was ready to go on air rightaway.
A magistrate ruled that it would be a bit of an overreaction to throw out a 19-count felony indictment on account of one nosy reporter, however.
Mayfield not only failed to beat the rap by citing those sins, but finds himself in even deeper trouble. He and Markham have been charged with snaffling an additional $140,000 from Library Foundation accounts and now face 23 counts. Mayfield had a great weakness for splurging at posh hotels, and the superseding indictment lists a fifth stay paid for with Foundation's money. This one at almost $13,000, was not his most expensive.
Piling on the counts is an old prosecutor's trick, calculated to make jurors think defendants cannot be entirely innocent if so many crimes have been alleged. Jurors may also think they doing defendants a favor if they return a bunch of not-guilty verdicts while convicting on, say, a couple of counts. That can mean prison and ruination just the same.
This indictment documents bank transfers and expenditures so meticulously that there can't be much doubt that Mayfield and Markham lived high on the hog on Foundation money. Maybe they can explain it all away in court. Or maybe the man with the golden trumpet will need to work a miracle.
