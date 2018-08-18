Most every time a lawsuit is settled, it seems, the terms will be confidential and the loser will claim that absolutely no wrong was committed.
It was a purely business decision, because it would have cost more to defend the suit than to pay off the plaintiff.
The latest to trot out this line is Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves, four of whose troopers were sued over their 2015 arrest of Lyle Dotson, then 17 years old, in the French Quarter. Although a jury awarded Dotson diddly squat, federal judge Susie Morgan granted a new trial, deciding that she had erred in allowing state police attorneys to strike a venireman who, like Dotson, was black.
The cops declined the rematch, and Dotson, according to his attorney, Jim Craig, will use his settlement to pay for his college education, so Louisiana taxpayers must be shelling out quite a lot of money. Although the parties are forbidden to reveal the amount of the settlement, it should be in the public domain once it becomes final.
Perhaps it would indeed have cost more to pursue the case, but this habit of throwing in the towel must surely cost the taxpayer more in the long run. It is an invitation for unscrupulous attorneys — yes, they do exist — to file frivolous lawsuits. If it is established that a government agency will pay up to avoid the costs of litigation, even when not at fault, shysters will be lining up for their share of easy money.
The most prudent business decision is to fight whenever there is a chance of winning. The craven approach now embraced by the state police is likely to prove a false economy when the costs of barratry are factored in. This settlement is “by no means an admission of liability,” Reeves claimed, but it might as well be. Either way, Dotson gets paid. In any case, a party that really believes itself to be in the right should disdain capitulation as a matter of principle. Justice is more important than money.
Although it is anyone's guess what would have happened at a retrial, proceedings thus far gave state police no reason to despair. It all began when Dotson got separated from a group of Indiana students his father, a Ball State professor, was leading on a tour of architectural gems. In fact, young Dotson was on the phone with his father when state police collared him in the French Quarter.
Apparently, he fit the description of another young man the cops thought showed excessive interest in an undercover drug deal they were conducting. The cops grabbed Lyle Dotson's smartphone, and a certain amount of shoving seems to have taken place. He objected when they took his picture as he lay on the ground, and it was off to the slammer, where he spent 36 hours.
He alleged his civil rights had been violated, drawing the classic riposte from the cops, a booking for battery on a police officer. That charge was dismissed, and Lyle Dotson filed his suit, claiming that he had been racially profiled and illegally detained. The trial lasted four days in January.
Those long and expensive proceedings fizzled out with three of the defendant troopers exonerated while the jury decided that, although the fourth had violated Lyle Dotson's Fourth Amendment rights by detaining him “after any reasonable suspicion for the stop had dissipated,” no damages should be awarded.
Craig, claimed victory insofar as the jury had upheld his “right not to be seized by a Louisiana state trooper for the purpose of taking his picture.” Lyle Dotson, moreover, had “demonstrated his integrity, courage and strength of character in his willingness to come back to New Orleans to challenge the oppressive state police tactics in court,” according to Craig. That was laying it on a bit thick, perhaps, and no doubt Lyle Dotson would have preferred a monetary award.
When Morgan granted a retrial, he had another chance to win one. It was his lucky day when state police decided to fold what they believed was a winning hand.