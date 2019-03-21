If politics is the art of compromise, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser could hardly wish for a sterner test of his talents.
It is one he accepted voluntarily, for there is nothing in his job description requiring him to wade into the dispute over the fate of the Confederate statues that some say graced, and others say disfigured, the streets of New Orleans until two years ago. Nungesser himself was firmly in the “graced” camp, and even asked President Donald Trump to stop then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu and the City Council purging memorials erected in honor of the losing side in the Civil War. Trump lacked authority to so do, else Robert E.Lee would still be dominating the skyline.
Nungesser did have some official pretext to intervene since tourism is in his bailiwick and he argued that the monuments were a major draw. Now that they are gone, he has assumed the responsibility of finding a new home for them, which is quite a bold move, for it will involve mediating between two apparently implacable factions.
One side thinks the monuments should never have been touched and wants them to make a public reappearance. Local plutocrat Frank Stewart, a leader in the campaign to preserve the Lost Cause from oblivion, wants that to happen in Orleans Parish. The other side would rather chuck them in the river. Neither is going to get its wish, and rightly so.
To re-erect the statues within the city limits would largely remove the point of disavowing the Lost Cause in the first place. Greenwood Cemetery, final resting place of many Confederate soldiers, has been frequently proposed as a perfect site for the monuments, but for them to re-emerge there would surely perpetuate the controversy. They would be conspicuous enough to attract neo-Confederate admirers and activist vandals, and these groups are not given to a calm and reasoned exchange of views.
On the other hand, who would be philistine enough to destroy a work of art? And who could deny that the Alexander Doyle statue of PG T Beauregard that stood at the entrance to City Park, in particular, is a work of art? If Nungesser could find some middle ground here, he might go down in history as a great compromiser, if that title has not already been taken.
Of the four “nuisances” removed by city ordinance, one, the Liberty Monument, has no defenders outside openly white supremacist circles. It commemorates a bloody putsch against the Reconstruction government that is nowadays generally regarded as blot on Dixie and has been quietly dropped from the monuments dispute. Only the statues of Lee, Beauregard and Jefferson Davis are in play.
Even accepting that the Confederates were, as Landrieu has maintained, “on the wrong side of history,” that doesn't mean their icons are not a legitimate part of that history. The Confederate propaganda machine worked so well that what Landrieu called the cult of the Lost Cause helped shape the subsequent development of New Orleans.
The great moral objection to the Confederacy — that it waged war against the United States in defense of slavery — is unanswerable, so removing the monuments became an imperative. But it is unlikely that common soldiers either owned slaves or thought in terms of defending that evil institution. Their thoughts were of dying a good death in defense of a homeland, and horrific numbers did so. Even several generations later, there is plenty to mourn on both sides of the issue, and perhaps the time for reconciliation is at hand.
Nungesser's official responsibilities include state parks, and his latest idea is to accommodate the Confederates in one of them. Mayor LaToya Cantrell just wants them out of town, he says, and is likely to approve their relocation to the countryside. All that might remain is for Nungesser to establish a committee that will find a new home for the statues complete with plaques to provide historical context and stress that venerating Confederates is long out of fashion. Then we can finally mark the end of the Civil War.
