Brexit is more likely to help than hurt Louisiana, according to Greater New Orleans Inc. President Michael Hecht, but much will depend on how President Donald Trump gets on with Prime Minister Theresa May.
She called on him Wednesday, a day after he went bragging to the United Nations General Assembly and got laughed at. She could certainly sympathize, because she had a similar experience a week or so earlier when she went to Salzburg to present her plan for the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union in March.
Not only were her terms summarily rejected, but Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, followed up by posting her photo on Instagram with a mocking caption. If May and Trump bond as objects of derision, Louisiana will not be sorry.
That Louisiana business foresees benefits from Brexit became apparent in January, when Hecht led a 30-strong delegation on a three-day visit to London. As Hecht explained at the time, the United Kingdom's departure from the European trading bloc will open up scope for bilateral deals, and America is an obvious candidate for closer ties. Louisiana with its string of major ports along the Mississippi will command a goodly share of any bonanza.
Tech firms in Louisiana looking to expand abroad, moreover, will be encouraged to invest in Britain because a buck goes much further over there now that the Brexit vote has caused the pound's exchange rate to plummet. Since that vote, moreover, British Airways reduced the torture of transatlantic toing and froing by reintroducing direct flights between Moisant and Heathrow.
British firms might be encouraged to invest in New Orleans, Hecht said in London, because we offer a “high culture, low cost environment.”
But trade deals between the United States and the United Kingdom will need the backing of the White House, and Trump has not been a model of consistency on the Brexit issue, which is not exactly a shock.
Trump started out gung-ho for Brexit, partly, perhaps, because Barack Obama had warned that, if the United Kingdom did vote to leave, it would be “at the back of the queue” for any trade deals with the United States. Obama's use of the British locution gave rise to suspicions that he had been coached by then-Prime Minister David Cameron, but as soon as Trump took office he declared it was full speed ahead on bilateral trade. He was even photographed taking May's hand when showing her around the Rose Garden.
By the time Trump went to London in July, he had decided that May had made a terrible mistake. He had told her how to handle Brexit but she hadn't listened and had “wrecked” it. She favored a “soft” Brexit, whereby the United Kingdom would leave the European Union but retain some trade ties with it to avoid any need for customs on goods crossing national borders. Trump favored a clean break and said her approach “will probably kill the deal” with America.
By the time Trump and May emerged from their meeting in New York Wednesday, all was hunky dory again, as they heralded a “wonderful opportunity” for a mammoth deal between America and Britain on trade. We know better than to set any store by such happy declarations.
May is still urging a “soft” Brexit, which critics inside and outside the governing Tory Party say defeats the object of the exercise by leaving the United Kingdom subject to rules it has no role in formulating. The opposition is also split on the issue, as is the entire country. European leaders, meanwhile, charge that May is trying to “cherry pick” by retaining the benefits of membership without contributing to the common benefit. That's why Tusk took her photograph when handing her a slice of cake in Salzburg and posted it with the caption, “Sorry, no cherries.” It's a laugh a minute at the EU.
There is increasing support for a second referendum, but May says that would be a betrayal of democratic principle. Brexit may be more likely to help than to hurt Louisiana, but it is not clear that the same goes for the UK.
