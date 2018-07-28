You'd think, with such a name as his, that state Attorney General Jeff Landry would take more pride in Louisiana's French heritage.
Landry wants to bring back hanging, that relic of America's days as a British colony, when a patriot would surely be calling for the guillotine. It's never been a legal execution method in this country, but it's high time that oversight was corrected.
With lethal injections on seemingly indefinite hold, the hangman is just one of Landry's ideas for tackling the death row backlog. He also wants the Legislature to approve firing squads and wheel out the electric chair again. Would it kill him to give us another option? The guillotine, so closely associated with a revolution that came on the heels of ours, is an obvious choice.
Electrocution, firing squads should be options for death penalty in Louisiana, AG Jeff Landry tells Gov. Edwards
Landry, given his burning ambition to lead us into a glorious past and his relish for liquidating offenders, no doubt hankers for other methods that have fallen into disuse. Boiling in oil is regrettably long out of fashion, and nobody has been hanged, drawn and quartered anywhere in more than 200 years. The garrote was last seen in Franco's Spain.
Such firm measures would probably be denounced by the bleeding hearts these days as cruel and unusual, but Landry is made of sterner stuff.
Indeed, he may have failed to mention the guillotine because it is so quick and efficient that it lets the condemned off too easily. Down comes the blade, the severed head falls into a receptacle and it's all over in no time.
Hangings and electrocutions are more likely to satisfy Landry's thirst for retribution if, as often happens, they are botched, prolonged and painful. Lethal injections are by no means guaranteed to go smoothly either, as we will see if Louisiana can ever lay its hands on the drugs required.
Landry's other suggestion, the firing squad, will bring a swift death too, and was, indeed, the alternative execution method in France, reserved for crimes against the state, until capital punishment was abolished there in 1981. It is unlikely that Landry was deferring to Gallic tradition when he came up with his idea, however.
Uppermost in his mind, more likely, were his own political prospects. With polls showing a majority of voters in favor of capital punishment, Landry evidently thinks being gung-ho for carrying out death sentences will aid his gubernatorial aspirations. He loses no opportunity to suggest Gov. John Bel Edwards is a wishy-washy liberal and last week once again demanded him to say where he stands on capital punishment.
Since Edwards will only vow to follow the laws of the state, it would indeed appear that he is no fan. Landry's theory is evidently that Edwards' moral principles are a political liability and that voters want a death-dealing governor.
But Landry's eagerness to execute is by no means universal. Not all those who tell pollsters they approve of capital punishment will share Landry's grisly enthusiasm. The Legislature contains some opponents of capital punishment, and a bill to abolish it will generally sail out of a Senate committee, albeit without getting any further.
As a sign of general ambivalence on the issue, Louisiana has executed only one man, and he waived appeals, since 2002. The death row population currently stands at 72. Everyone will agree that there is no point in retaining a death penalty we lack the will to carry out.
That the condemned commonly spend decades in the living hell of death row makes no sense regardless of where you stand on the death penalty. We must either pick up the pace or just give murderers prison sentences. Picking up the pace is not an option until we locate some drugs or adopt Landry's proposal, and there are obvious dangers in doing so anyway.
The more promptly executions are carried out, the greater the risk that the state will off an innocent. So many death sentences have been overturned that it cannot be doubted that irreversible mistakes have been made.
Fewer death sentences are being imposed or carried out these days. This year there have been 14 executions nationwide, with Texas proudly accounting for eight, so Landry is going against the tide. He might as well call for tumbrils to roll.
