Sometimes it seems that capital punishment is an issue that will split the country, and the Louisiana Legislature forever, but though the pros and the cons, for the most part, talk past each other, minds can be changed.
Perhaps the most spectacular example would be Albert Pierrepoint, the British executioner who rose to the top of his profession and was tapped to dispatch Nazis in Germany after World War II.
A few years later, after his retirement, Pierrepoint wrote his autobiography and revealed he had become an abolitionist. As his former assistant observed, “When you have hanged more than 680 people, it's a hell of a time to find out you do not believe capital punishment achieves anything.”
Ah, well. Better late than never.
Britain's official hangman in the Victorian era, James Berry, had experienced a similar epiphany. Berry, after executing 131 people, took to drink, phrenology and evangelism, and campaigned for an end to capital punishment.
In an equally startling conversion, GOP state legislators are turning against capital punishment. A group called Conservatives Concerned about the Death Penalty notes that, when it was established in 2013, “death penalty reform was still largely seen as a liberal concern.” Today it is very much a bipartisan cause. This year so far Republican legislators have filed repeal bills in Kansas, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Missouri. Colorado, New Hampshire, Washington and Louisiana.
Many of these Republican legislators, state Sen. Dan Claitor, of Baton Rouge, among them, have had a change of heart. Claitor, who filed a bill that would put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to abolish capital punishment, used to be a prosecutor in New Orleans under Harry Connick, and if he had any doubts about executing people in those days, you can bet he kept them to himself.
As a former superintendent of State Police, Terry Landry, of New Iberia, was not always against capital punishment either. But he sure is now that he is a Democratic State Rep., his repeal bill having become an annual fixture of the legislative calendar. The bill he filed this year didn't fool with a vote of the people but sought to ban executions for crimes committed on or after August 1.
Nobody expected either Landry's bill or Claitor's to make it into law, since legislators seem more gung-ho for executions than the public, which polls show is more or less evenly divided these days.
While Landry and Claitor were filing their bills, Rep. Nicholas Muscarello was showing no inclination to join Conservatives Concerned about the Death Penalty. Muscarello's concern is that we cannot get our hands on the drugs we need to dispatch murderers, purportedly because drug manufacturers and pharmacists fear a backlash if they are identified as a source of the compound used for fatal injections.
Louisiana's death row currently houses 70 inmates, and has become the place where the condemned go to linger until they die of natural causes. Three have succumbed over the last two years, while we have only executed three others in the last 20, the most recent in 2010. In the last 15 years, five death row inmates have been exonerated, so perhaps it is just as well we don't rush executions.
We may pick up the pace if we can find pharmacists and drug companies willing to co-operate, but, if we were really keen to clear the death row backlog, we would have found a way to do so. There is more than one way to skin a cat, as our rabidly pro-execution Attorney General Jeff Landry is fond of pointing out.
Perhaps more people are getting the message that maintaining the death penalty is a ruinously expensive and racist exercise riddled with errors and of no apparent deterrent value. It no doubt satisfies a thirst for retribution but is an offense against Christian morality. Vengeance is mine, saith the Lord.
Or, as the Republican abolitionists have it on their website, capital punishment “runs afoul of conservative commitments to limited government, fiscal responsibility and a culture of life.” As for the culture of death, Pierrepoint's long immersion in it left him convinced that “in what I have done I have not prevented a single murder.”
