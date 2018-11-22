A U.S. Appeals Court panel in New Orleans has just unanimously reversed its own unanimous ruling of two months ago.
Such a prompt admission of fallibility may be regarded either as reassuring or alarming, but it is certainly rare. Federal judges are adept at finding fault — it is indeed their job — but are not generally inclined to introspection.
The lawsuit that occasioned this judicial U-turn, was filed by three young women who challenged a 2016 state law raising the minimum age for strippers in joints serving alcohol from 18 to 21.
The plaintiffs complained the law deprived them of the right to express themselves through dance and forced them to take jobs that paid significantly less. The law, they claimed, imposed a “total ban” on them.
No, it did not. They remained free to perform their routines for paying customers, so long as those customers weren't buying intoxicants. Nobody goes to Bourbon Street to drink sarsaparilla, and the new law certainly forced younger strippers to find alternative employment. But they could still pursue their artistic ambitions, albeit not in their old workplaces. Unfortunately for them, it is hard to find anybody without a liquor license who is prepared to hire strippers.
It is easy enough to believe the plaintiffs' income plummeted when they quit performing onstage and joined the ranks of “shot girls,” whose job is to encourage customers to hit the booze. That financial loss evidently strengthened their devotion to Terpsichore and self-expression.
Their lawsuit sought to enjoin Louisiana Commissioner of Alcohol and Tobacco Control Juana Marine-Lombard from enforcing the law; State Attorney General Jeff Landry intervened on her behalf.
District judge Carl Barbier sided with the strippers, finding the law unconstitutional because it could be construed to ban displays of young female flesh in the service of high art, in say, the ballet or theater. He also found it unacceptably vague because it did not specify exactly what parts of dancer's anatomy were allowed to be visible. The state filed an appeal but Appeals Court Judge Leslie Southwick rejected it in a ruling joined by Edith Brown Clement and Carl Stewart.
The appellate judges did not agree with Barbier's ruling that the law was overbroad. Barbier had declined to rely on Marine-Lombard's assurance that it did not apply to “mainstream performance art venues,” but her affidavit was good enough to Southwick, Clement and Stewart to conclude that only strip joints would be affected. They did, however, agree with Barbier that the statute should be repudiated for vagueness.
That was the only sticking point. Nobody doubted that, although what the euphemism terms “exotic dancers” have some First Amendment protection, the locales they frequent can attract dangerous and depraved characters. The state, therefore, has a right, if not a duty, to employ whatever constitutional measures are available to prevent pimps and human traffickers from getting their hands on underaged strippers.
The plaintiffs believe that, if 18 is not too young to vote or join the armed forces, it shouldn't be too young to make a living the way they want. The courts, however, accept that the legislature is entitled to set the minimum age.
Marine-Lombard and Landry requested a rehearing, both sides cranked out further pleadings and Southwick, with Clement and Stewart again in full support, issued a substitute ruling. It was identical to the first one right until the final paragraphs, which were dedicated to the vagueness question.
First time around the appeals court panel agreed with Barbier and decided that the plaintiffs were entitled to a statute that specified precisely what they were able to wear and which parts of the anatomy could be uncovered. State law does not allow total nudity, regardless of age. This one required any dancer “whose breast or buttocks are exposed” to be at least 21.
That, the panel originally decided the law was unconstitutionally vague because the strippers had to guess at which point their breast and buttocks became off-limits.
On reconsideration, however, common sense prevailed. The law requires “full coverage of the breast and buttocks” and is not therefore too vague. “These are commonly understood anatomical terms,” the panel opined. The meaning of the statute must indeed be obvious if learned judges can figure it out in a mere two years.
