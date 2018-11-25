Politicians with young kids, or plans to produce some, must be wishing Morgan Lamandre had let sleeping dogs lie.
If Lamandre had said nothing and put child care expenses on her campaign finance report, it is hard to imagine that the watchdogs at the state Ethics Board would have batted an eyelid.
Candidates for years have been paying baby sitters out of campaign contributions, but, thanks to Lamandre, that won't be allowed any more.
Politicians who have hired baby sitters with campaign contributions include no less a personage than former state treasurer and current U.S. Sen. John Kennedy. His son is grown now, so he won't be bothered by the Ethics Board ruling that child care expenses are not a legitimate campaign expense.
Others will be disappointed that Lamandre did not decide to put the baby sitter on her finance disclosure form and say nothing. Ethics Board staff, who must go cross-eyed reading the mountains of campaign finance reports that candidates for offices great and small must file, may not even have noticed. And if some eagle-eyed functionary had seen the item, the report would have been approved without demur.
There would have been no point in a query, for the Ethics Board in 2000 had ruled that, when then-Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Darrell Ourso was out raising money for his next run, he could dip into his campaign account to pay the baby sitter. Lamandre, an attorney who plans to run for the state House next year, was entitled to conclude that precedent gave her the green light.
She needed only to say “Stare Decisis” to herself, grab some moolah for a baby sitter from the campaign account and head for the hustings. An Ethics Board attorney told her that would be OK, she said, which makes her request for a board ruling all the more mystifying.
The question of whether child care costs are a legitimate campaign expense has arisen often in recent years with several states allowing them for the first time. The Federal Election Commission finally gave its blessing in May.
For the best part of two decades, Louisiana found itself, for once, in the vanguard of progress. Suddenly we are back in our familiar position behind the times.
The law in Louisiana, as it does elsewhere, says that candidates must disburse contributions “solely for campaign purposes.” That wording leaves plenty of wiggle room, so if a politician is not at home because he is on the trail, spending campaign money on child care seems fair enough. Since the Ourso ruling, candidates in Louisiana have presumably been able to spend more time hustling votes and raising money to pay pollsters, consultants and, until now, baby sitters.
What they do with the money they raise often has only the flimsiest connection to campaigning. You may have seen Louisiana politicians at Tiger Stadium, golfing at fancy resorts, riding in Mardi Gras parades or presiding over boozy meals, all on the campaign dollar. When Bobby Jindal was governor he spent state campaign money on trips to Iowa while suffering from presidential delusions. An Ethics Board that lets politicians get away with all that, and disallows child care, has lost its sense of proportion.
The Ethics Board, being appointed by politicians to bird-dog politicians, will always be something of a pussy cat. The Lamandre ruling is therefore quite a surprise. But suppose she had listed child care expenses and the board reversed the Ourso ruling on its own to disallow them. No sanction would conceivably have been imposed.
Every member of the board who ruled for Ourso has been replaced, and it is not unusual for rulings to be reversed, according to one of its members, former state legislator Peppi Bruneau, who lectured Lamandre that her parental obligations come before political ambition. Whether or not that lent a sexist tinge to the proceedings, Lamandre might not win a popularity poll among candidates or would-be candidates regardless of chromosomal makeup.