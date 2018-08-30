Henry Clay and Andrew Jackson didn't like each other, and Take 'Em Down Nola, which held its latest protest march last week, thinks they were both right.
The Clay and Jackson statues are among the next allegedly racist icons targeted for removal in New Orleans.
Jefferson Davis and P.G.T. Beauregard also couldn't stand each other either, but no moral distinctions were drawn when they became objects of last year's purge. Take 'Em Down said good riddance to both of them as well as the Liberty Monument and Robert E. Lee. Wherever Confederates stood vis a vis one another, they were all, Mayor Mitch Landrieu declares, “on the wrong side of history.”
Also among Take 'Em Down's next nominees for expulsion from the public square is Edward Douglass White. It must be admitted that if Beauregard's statue is an affront that can no longer be tolerated, the same should be true of White's. Beauregard, the general in charge at Fort Sumter and the First Battle of Bull Run, was one of the minority of Confederates who called for equal rights after the Civil War. He chaired the Unification Movement.
White, who fought for the Confederate Army, took a different course. In fact, he was a member of the White League, for whose bloody putsch in 1874 the Liberty Monument was erected. Still, when Beauregard died in 1893, White joined the committee that planned and raised money for a monument.
Three years later, White voted with the majority of the United States Supreme Court in the infamous Plessy vs. Ferguson case, which ratified the “separate but equal” principle and set back the cause of civil rights by more than half a century. White was elevated to chief justice in 1910, and the Beauregard statue was erected in 1915. White's statue, dedicated in 1926, stands in front of the state Supreme Court in the French Quarter, although it won't much longer if Take 'Em Down has its way.
Its sights are also set on John McDonogh, the antebellum philanthropist who established many schools in New Orleans and Baltimore but also owned slaves. Take 'Em Down's ire extends 300 years back to the city's founder, Jean Baptiste Sieur de Bienville, because he introduced the Code Noire in Louisiana.
Who instigated the purge that included the Beauregard statue is a matter of some controversy. The official story is that Landrieu did after Wynton Marsalis explained to him how damaging it is for the black psyche to be exposed to the daily glorification of the Lost Cause. Photos of mass murderer Dylann Roof in Charleston waving a Confederate flag no doubt provided further impetus and the City Council went along.
Take 'Em Down accuses Landrieu of stealing the thunder of black activists who objected to honoring slaveowners long before he was elected to public office. It is certainly true that Landrieu was a long way from the first to realize that it can be demoralizing for black children to grow up surrounded by tributes to the oppressors of their ancestors.
Carl Galmon raised a hell of a fuss about the issue 30 years ago and got the names of several slaveowners removed from public schools. George Washington himself was expelled along with such Confederate heroes as Gov. Francis Nicholls.
Landrieu allegedly wants to parlay the plaudits he has received as the scourge of white supremacists into a run for higher office, maybe even the presidency.
Whatever his political standing nationwide, it appears that the Confederate monument brouhaha hasn't done Landrieu much good in his hometown. On the one side, we have Take 'Em Down, and on the other the preservationist Monumental Task Committee, and they're both mad at Landrieu.
Take 'Em Down wants to obliterate every tribute to every public figure in every era with racial attitudes not in tune with modern sensibilities. That is a tall order; offending busts, street and park names run into the hundreds.
Marsalis himself has pointed out that a statue of Robert E. Lee causes less harm among young black people than rap and hip-hop. City Hall can't do anything about lyrics that glorify violence and misogynism, but, having already given the Confederacy a poke in the eye, may figure it's time to move on.
