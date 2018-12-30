Oil and gas companies concede that their canals, most of them long since abandoned, played a major role in shrinking the Louisiana wetlands.
The companies, however, have shown little inclination to backfill at their own expense, which, lawsuits filed by several coastal parishes claim, was a condition of drilling permits issued by the state. The companies made billions drilling in Louisiana, but incline to the view that they did us a big favor by hiring so many citizens to plunder and poison their homeland. The view that suing the oil and gas industry is a form of treachery enjoys much support in the legislature.
It now turns out that the canals may be responsible for more wetland loss than we suspected. The U.S. Geologic Survey and the oil industry's trade association, have put it at 36 percent, but now LSU coastal scientist Gene Turner says the real number could be as high as 95. In a paper he co-authored with Giovanna McClenachan, of Central Florida University, Turner argues that wetlands loss could be arrested and reversed if we took the soil dredged up to create the canals and put it back where it came from.
This would make sense regardless of how much of the vanished marshes can be laid at the companies' door, and even if the taxpayer winds up with the entire tab. It would be a fairly trifling one; Turner and McClenachan put it at $335 million. While that may not be anyone's idea of chickenfeed, it is a drop in the ocean compared with the $50 billion it would cost to implement Louisiana's coastal restoration plan in its entirety.
That plan involves such big-ticket items as the diversion of sediment-bearing river water into the wetlands, the restoration of barrier islands and marshland and the construction of berms. Backfilling canals may be a less spectacular remedy, but it could be a highly effective one and we are crazy if we neglect to try it.
So argue Turner and McClenahan in “Reversing Wetland Death from 35,000 Cuts: Opportunities to Restore Louisiana's dredged wetlands.” Their paper takes its title from the number of canals dredged in 14 coastal parishes between 1900 and 2017. Only 8,000 of them remain in use.
The scale of erosion in Louisiana is phenomenal. Of the wetlands that existed in 1932, 25 percent, or 2,000 square miles, were gone by 2016. That's a lot of football fields. Meanwhile, canal dredging left spoil banks that would stretch three-quarters of the distance around the earth.
The soil dredged to create the canals not only accounts for much of the loss in itself but exacerbates the problem by disrupting the flow of water and nutrients when piled up alongside the canals that crisscross the wetlands. The canals also funnel saltwater into the marshes, poisoning the vegetation that holds fragile ecosystems together.
If digging the canals caused so much havoc, filling them back in would seem a no-brainer, but now Turner and McClenahan provide scientific confirmation of what common sense suggests. They demonstrate the “temporal and spatial synchrony of canal density growth and wetland losses” and report that “dragging down” the dirt and clay from the canals with remaining spoil banks” is a “dramatically cost-effective and proven long-term strategy.”
Long-term it certainly would be, for it takes years for the environment to regenerate after a canal has been backfilled. Lots of canals run through private land, moreover, and legal obstacles could crop up if the state were to undertake a comprehensive backfilling program. Given that nobody doubts that the canals are responsible for much of the loss, and lawsuits seeking compensation from oil companies are pending in the courts, there might be political resistance to backfilling entirely at public expense.
Still, as Turner and McClenahan point out, “the absence of a state or federal backfilling program is a huge missed opportunity.” With the seas rising as the globe warms, the sooner we get some wetlands back, the better.
Email James Gill at Gill1407@bellsouth.net.