It was only in January this year that Neilson Rizzuto drew a five-year sentence for injuring 32 people, many of them seriously, when he got into his car dead drunk and drove into the crowd waiting for Endymion in 2017.
An almighty furor duly greeted the news early this month that Rizzuto would be released from prison two days ago. It prompted commentaries in this paper taking sharply divergent positions on the reforms enacted last year that somewhat softened Louisiana's medieval criminal justice system.
This exchange of views was rather beside the point, because Rizzuto's prompt release owed little to those reforms. Even under the law as it stood before last year, he would have gotten out in September.
A couple of months no doubt seems a lot to the guy behind bars but is not that significant in terms of public policy. If you believe that Rizzuto got out too early — evidently the majority view — you would have felt the same had he been sentenced under the old law.
Rizzuto pleaded guilty to 25 counts of negligent injury, 11of which were felonies, each carrying a sentence of five years; the other 14 were six-month misdemeanors. Judge Ben Willard imposed concurrent sentences, and then suspended a year. Rizzuto also got credit for the time he had spent in jail since his arrest at Mardi Gras last year, and, under the new statute, was entitled to release after doing 35 percent of his sentence. So five years became 511 days. Even Einstein would be impressed.
But if you are unhappy that Rizzuto did less than a year and a half in stir, your beef is not with Louisiana's new penal policies. It is with Willard, who chose not to impose consecutive sentences, on grounds that Rizzuto did not fight the charges, and, at the age of 26, had an otherwise clean record. Willard considered the high alcohol level in Rizutto's blood — three times the legal limit — and the grievous and, in some cases, lifelong suffering he caused, but saw no point in coming down too hard.
Louisiana Spotlight: Neilson Rizzuto's early release should fuel more criminal justice reform debate
Prominent among those who took a different view, naturally, was DA Leon Cannizzaro, who issued a statement regretting that, after his office “did our job” in extracting guilty pleas, a “more stringent” sentence had not been handed down. Several of the injured paradegoers strongly agreed that Rizzuto should have been more severely dealt with and observed that he had gotten off lightly by comparison with them.
The debate was rejoined when the media heralded Rizzuto's imminent release and Christopher Bowman, Cannizzaro's chief of staff, took to our opinion pages to declare himself vindicated by the Rizzuto brouhaha. Three years ago, Bowman reminded us, he had acknowledged that Louisiana “incarcerates too many people” — not an unusual insight, given that no jurisdiction in the world locks up its citizens to the extent that we do. But Bowman went on to warn that reducing the numbers by expanding good time and parole would erode public trust in the system, and did we listen? The hell we did, and now the reaction to Rizzuto is proof that the chickens have come home to roost.
The riposte came in an letter to the editor written by Jimmy LeBlanc, whom we have to thank for calculating how much time Rizzuto would have gotten before and after the reforms, LeBlanc, as state Corrections Secretary, chaired the task force that drew up the reforms so we can take it for granted that he got the numbers right.
LeBlanc, however, was wrong to blame Cannizzaro for allowing “Rizzuto to plead guilty to nonviolent offenses, to receive credit for time served and to serve the sentences concurrently.” Rizzuto may have inflicted more harm than many a violent criminal, but he does not qualify as one under state law. The other decisions were Willard's.
Still LeBlanc is right to argue that the reforms were long overdue. Our draconian policies have wasted too many millions and ruined far too many lives, often over petty offenses.
Among those who quake at the notion of releasing some convicts ahead of schedule are U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and state Attorney General Jeff Landry. They wrote a newspaper column a few months ago bashing what they called the “Louisiana Prisoner Release and Public Safety Be Damned” program. Whatever, the Rizzuto case has little bearing on the debate.
