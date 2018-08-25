If the judges of New Orleans Criminal Court are so worried about money, maybe they shouldn't have appealed federal court rulings that it is unconstitutional to give the destitute a choice between scraping some money together or going to jail.
The judges cannot win, nor, for the sake of common decency, should they. They are paying an outside law firm to mount futile challenges just when the financial structure of the court system is in danger of tumbling down.
More than $2 million a year, around 25 percent of the total budget, comes from fines, court fees and a percentage of bail bonds. To conclude that this funding mechanism is an unconstitutional racket, riddled with conflicts of interest, required no agonizing from judges Sarah Vance and Eldon Fallon. The arguments advanced on behalf of the criminal bench were so feeble that Vance and Fallon dismissed them summarily. Proceedings ended with declaratory judgments running to a mere two pages each, although earlier orders rehearsing the issues and precedents were admittedly much less laconic.
Vance presided over a lawsuit filed by several people ordered to pay fines in the New Orleans court and then jailed because they could not come up with the money. The plight of the plaintiffs as described in the lawsuit would melt the hardest heart. They are ordered to pay fines way beyond their poverty-stricken means, and then get thrown in jail, shut off from family and any possibility of making an honest penny.
Certainly, they wouldn't be in this predicament if they hadn't broken the law, but it does nobody any good to lock them up for failing to come up with money they don't have. The judges who impose unaffordable fines know what they are doing, of course; 85 percent of defendants appearing before them qualify for an indigent defender.
The judges point out that the system of financing is decreed by the legislature, and have argued in court filings that anyone who does like it should lobby Baton Rouge, rather than run to federal court. But it doesn't matter who dreamed it up; if it's unconstitutional it cannot stand, and such is the case here.
Vance, citing “undisputed evidence,” found the court's 13 judges imposed fines and fees without checking on a defendant's ability to pay or providing a neutral forum, even though they had a stake in the case because a percentage of the loot goes to their expense fund. Such shenanigans have been declared unconstitutional by the courts, as has jailing debtors in itself unless nonpayment is willful. Vance must have been tempted to add a sentence to her decision: “Do I really need to explain this elementary stuff?”
Fallon's no-brainer was a suit filed against the Criminal Court Magistrate, Harry Cantrell, whose main function is setting bonds for defendants awaiting trial. In this capacity, he raises money for himself and the judges, because a slice of bonds goes to pay court expenses, but only if they are underwritten by bondsmen. Cantrell has thus refused to accept cash bonds, and, just like the judges when they assess fines, has not considered a defendant's ability to pay. He has refused to consider release on recognizance, or any bond for less than $2,500, so that impoverished defendants are routinely forced to spend ages behind bars without being convicted.
Such a litany of constitutional outrages would no doubt reduce many a federal judge to apoplexy, but Fallon is evidently possessed of a kindlier disposition. It was the legislature's idea to make defendants pay for the administration of justice, he observed, so this is not Cantrell's fault. Maybe not, but Cantrell's brusqueness of manner and disdain for the very concept of a fair hearing marks him out as a tinpot tyrant.
Cantrell has threatened to hold attorneys in contempt if they seek a lower bond, leaving them a choice between going to jail or failing to provide proper representation.
Cantrell is already promising to mend his ways somewhat, but the Criminal Court judges will be in crisis mode when their appeals are rejected. But it may all turn out fine. We won't be taking in so much in fines and fees, but we'll save a packet when we don’t have to pick up the tab for a debtors' prison.
