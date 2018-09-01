The air is thick with apologies from Catholic prelates these days, and New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond was warmly received by a large congregation when he added his voice to the chorus last week.
A few days earlier, Pope Francis begged forgiveness in Dublin for the countless, unspeakable crimes committed against Irish children by generations of priests.
The whole world has known for decades about the pedophiles in the priesthood and their protectors in the hierarchy. Yet Aymond describes his apology as a “first step.” When he says, “I ask you to be patient with us and help us repent,” victims of sexual abuse by priests may be forgiven for pointing out that the church had plenty of time to put its house in order, but has lacked the will.
Even now there is ample evidence that the church's instinct is to close ranks when a child abuser is discovered in its midst. Take, for instance, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick of Washington D.C., who resigned in June after a Vatican investigation deemed abuse allegations against him credible. Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, says he told Pope Francis five years ago about McCarrick's sexual crimes against boys and seminarians, but no action was taken.
Francis even lifted sanctions that his predecessor Benedict had imposed on McCarrick for such transgressions, according to Vigano.
Francis was wrapping up his Dublin trip when Vigano released a long letter detailing his allegations and calling on him to resign. Vigano is certainly no objective source, being deeply conservative and at doctrinal odds with the pontiff, but Benedict, according to the National Catholic Register, confirmed that he sanctioned McCarrick. On his flight back to Rome, Francis refused to comment.
Whatever Francis knew, there is no doubt Vigano was right to say that many church officials were well aware of McCarrick's proclivities, and elected to keep quiet. The church settled a couple of lawsuits filed against him way back when he was a priest in New Jersey.
The church can still seem more eager to protect is own reputation than to do right by its minor victims. One of them has filed suit against the Rev. Michael Guidry and the Diocese of Lafayette although, he claims, a church official threatened to cut off payments for his counseling sessions if he did so.
That was as dumb as it was ill-natured. Guidry is on administrative leave after confessing to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office that he molested the boy, so there isn't much doubt how this litigation will end. The church will wind up paying more than it costs for a counselor.
Indeed, the diocese has paid out $26 million to victims of other abusive priests. It refuses to name them, but one of them was evidently Gerardus Smit, who escaped prosecution on charges of raping altar boys only because state police weren't notified in time.
Another former priest in the Lafayette diocese, John Bostwick, was one of the 300 priests who molested at least 1,000 boys in Pennsylvania over a 70-year period while church authorities covered for them, a grand jury reported a couple of weeks ago.
The Lafayette diocese is ground zero in the pedophilia scandal. It was there that Gilbert Gauthe became the first American priest to be tried, found guilty and imprisoned for sex offenses against children more than 30 years ago. That's when we learned the church's M.O., when alerted to priestly predations, was merely to transfer the suspect to another parish.
At this late date apologies are beginning to sound empty, and, while the pope has been long on remorse, he offers little by way of action. There is some hope that the American church will embrace a more open approach, however.
Cardinal Daniel Dinardo, President of the American Conference of Catholic Bishops, has just issued a report calling for more independent investigation of complaints against priests and the involvement of the laity. Dinardo has also called on the pope to answer Vigano. Oh, and Dinardo apologized.
