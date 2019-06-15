After Jack Strain Tuesday did the perp walk at the slammer he ran for 20 years as St. Tammany Parish Sheriff, his successor, Randy Smith, struck a familiar, if unconvincing, note.
Strain's indictment, he said, “should illustrate St. Tammany's disdain for corruption or criminal actions of all kinds.”
The tough-talking lawman is as integral to St. Tammany as the piney woods, and, sometimes, no less shady.
Strain himself relished the John Wayne role and liked to assure the public that he would keep the riff raff in check. When the suburbs feared an influx of refugees after Katrina, for instance, Strain was quick to reassure. “If you're going to walk the streets of St. Tammany with dreadlocks and chee-wee hairstyles, you can expect to be getting a visit from a sheriff's deputy,” he declared.
If that gave the impression that sheriff's office policies were racist and unconstitutional, Strain was not held to account, remaining the people's choice for another decade. He lost the 2015 election to Smith after a series of escapes from the work-release program run by his crooked cronies at the jail where he was booked Tuesday.
Tough-talking lawman Strain may have been, but he wasn't St. Tammany's toughest. That distinction belongs to Walter Reed, who stayed in office even longer than Strain. Reed was District Attorney for 30 years, and was such a staunch advocate of harsh prison sentences that his parish was popularly known as St. Slammany.
Reed is now in a position to assess the efficacy of incarceration firsthand. He is doing four years in the federal pen for fraud and money laundering.
It is by now apparent that the bucolic haven of the north shore is no better than the grimy city when it comes to public corruption. Reed was hardly the first St. Tammany elected official to be imprisoned. Eddie Price got four years for taking payoffs from contractors when he was Mayor of Mandeville, and not even the coroner's office has remained free from corruption. Peter Galvan did two years after he admitted spending gobs of public money on himself.
Now Strain not only joins the St. Tammany rogues gallery but is clearly in the worst trouble of all. In the course of investigating the work release program, detectives unearthed evidence not only that Stain had privatized it in order to grab $1,000 a month in kickbacks but was a serial sex offender of the utmost depravity.
Exactly a week before Strain was paraded in handcuffs for the cameras Tuesday, one of his alleged victims was booked into the same jail. The suspect in whose footsteps Strain was following, Mark Finn, 49, has spent most of his adult life in prison and now awaits trial on drug offenses.
Perhaps it is hardly surprising that Finn went off the rails if, as seems beyond question, he was the boy Strain is charged with raping several times from 1975 until 1981. The relevant count in Strain's indictment by a state grand jury mirrors what Finn has been telling cops and reporters Strain did to him.
Finn was six years old when it all began, just six years younger than Strain, who, according to the indictment, went on to target three others. He is charged with multiple counts of aggravated rape, aggravated incest and other sex crimes over a period of some 30 years. Aggravated rape means mandatory life in Louisiana, so it may not make any difference what happens with Strain's separate travails involving the federal government.
The feds seem to have Strain cold on the work-release caper. Two of his former captains in the Sheriff's Office are ready to testify against him, having pleaded guilty to paying kickbacks.
But it is the prospect of life in the state pen that would give anyone the heebie-jeebies and will presumably encourage Strain to do a deal rather than roll the dice on aggravated rape charges. St. Tammany's disdain for that kind of crime is not to be doubted.
