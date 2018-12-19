Citizens denied their legal rights know they can always rely on the press.

When the downtrodden have nowhere else to turn, the crusading journalist will ride in to fight for justice.

The latest victims of oppression abandoned by the authorities are those casino patrons who are still getting kicked out for counting cards at blackjack, although it became illegal in Louisiana Aug. 1 to bar players on grounds of superior skill.

When The Advocate's heart-rending reports of this outrage appeared in November, it seemed that nothing, save a sudden access of public spiritedness, could bring the casinos to abide by the law. It did not establish penalties for violations, and State Police said that neither they nor the Louisiana Gaming Control Board had any duty to enforce it.

It doesn't matter whether your heart bleeds for card players punished for mathematical prowess, or you think perdition awaits them. Civil society is seriously undermined if we allow corporations to thumb their noses at the laws our elected representatives pass. Since the scofflaws have nothing to fear from the Gaming Board and the State Police, we must seek some other agency with a livelier respect for democratic principles.

We have some relevant experience here, for when the law against smoking in restaurants and other public places was passed in 2006, many sheriffs' offices and police departments were already overstretched and reluctant to take on extra responsibilities. The law said that any law enforcement could cite an illicit smoker and issue a court summons. Since the penalty for a first offense was a mere $25, such a rigmarole hardly seemed worth a cop's time when serious crime was rampant.

But it wasn't necessary for the cops to devote much time and manpower to the cause of clean air, because restaurateurs must obey all state laws in order to renew their liquor licenses every year. The state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control thus had the power to put smoke-filled restaurants out of business, so we can all breathe easily when we dine out.

Casino operators squawked when smoking bans were introduced in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, although they're still in business. The loss of a liquor license, however, could be catastrophic given that alcohol, since it dulls inhibitions and undermines judgment, is the mother's milk of the gambling business.

A license is required even to give drinks away, so it would be a simple matter to make casinos follow the new law. It is true that healthy air is a worthier cause than blackjack justice, but the answer to banned card counters might be to protest the renewal of a casino's liquor license. The current regime at the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control would seem to have the power to make outlaw casinos toe the line.

The gambling business employs so many people, and generates so much in tax revenues, that it may be hard to imagine that state officials would take up for card counters. But, if casinos can just flout state law, maybe they feel they are above it, and that is not supposed to wash in America. If questions arose at license renewal time, a new respect for the rule of law might suddenly emerge.

A more hospitable attitude is not, in any case, likely to bankrupt the house, which has the advantage in every form of gambling offered. That advantage may be offset, or even slightly reversed, if players can keep track of the run of cards and figure what the dealer is likely to turn up next. But only a tiny minority try it, and only the smartest of them will regularly win. An inept card counter may increase his stake at the wrong times and lose even more.

Although card counting has never been illegal, casino security officers have always been trained to spot it and clamp down hard. Baton Rouge attorney Don Loehr says he was detained when trying to leave the Treasure Chest in Kenner after a successful spot of card counting. Two other “advantage players,” as they call themselves, Justin Grant and Jordan Kerr, allege in a federal lawsuit that they were unlawfully collared and handcuffed at Harrah's in New Orleans in July. Maybe it is no surprise that casinos have greeted the new law with contempt.

