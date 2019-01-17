Nobody is immune to the paralyzing depression that grips the New Orleans area if the Saints lose a big one.

Non-football fans who wake up the next morning without even knowing the score will soon sense the gloom. With the Eagles two touchdowns ahead in the first quarter Sunday, a really blue Monday threatened to engulf us all. Thank the Lord for whatever turned the tide.

Indeed, one theory is that it was the Lord, although, if He does take the credit, there is no denying He got a major assist from the fans who raised an unholy racket every time the Eagles tried to put a drive together.

Saints fans are not just passive spectators. Hordes of them went to church and prayed for victory in Jesus's name before the game. When it seemed that was not doing the trick, they raised the roof, and the Eagles were obviously disconcerted.

This would never work for such genteel sports as golf or tennis. But behavior that would get you kicked out of Augusta or Forest Hills is de rigueur in the Dome.

There is no question that noise works, and any notion that it is unsportsmanlike belongs to a much different time and place. A true fan feels a duty to yell at the top of his lungs. All over town the last few days Who Dats have been sucking sore throat lozenges so they will be at their most stentorian for the Los Angeles Rams.

In Greek mythology, Stentor died after losing a shouting contest with Hermes, but there have been no reports of burst lungs in the Dome or, for that matter, among contestants who yell “Stella!” at the annual Tennessee Williams festival in New Orleans. Saints fans can continue to do their bit without fear.

Doing their bit for many also involves seeking divine intercession and so they must believe it as effective as raising their voices to the heavens and banging on the wall at the game. One fan has given Drew Brees rosary beads and they sure haven't hurt.

Among those who got ready for Sunday's game in the belief that prayer could swing it was Rev. Herb Lusk, a former Eagles player who is now team chaplain. A week earlier, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported, Lusk had been on a plane when the pilot came on the intercom to announce that the Eagles were five points down at the two-minute warning. After Lusk called the passengers to prayer, the Eagles scored a touchdown on fourth down, the Bears missed a field goal as time ran out and Philadelphia was on the way to New Orleans.

The Eagle players took turns thanking God for their Super Bowl win in February, with quarterback Nick Foles giving Him “all glory.” That was pretty modest, considering Foles was MVP, but it squares with his plan to become a pastor when his playing days are over.

In New Orleans we are real experts on the intersection of the spirit world and the NFL. After the Saints had sucked for their first couple of decades, it transpired that the Dome had been built over a cemetery. A curse was obviously the reason for the team' woes, so there was only one thing to do. In 2000, Voodoo Priestess Ava Kay Jones was summoned to the Dome. With a boa constrictor, presumably sedated, around her neck Jones performed an elaborate exorcism in midfield. The Saints then took the field and recorded their first-ever playoff win. The losers that day were none other than the Rams, then based in St. Louis, so perhaps a little gris gris would help for the championship game Sunday.

But fans will put most of their faith in Providence. In churches all over town the faithful will beseech the Almighty to look unkindly on the Rams, just as He evidently withdrew his favor from the Eagles last weekend.

Whether the Eagles were outprayed we'll never know; what matters is that they were outplayed, with various terrestrial factors playing a part. But perhaps homefield advantage, for instance, was preordained. Nobody around here wants to think the Maker of heaven and earth might be above taking sides in an American football game.

