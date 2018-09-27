Orleans Parish covers 350 square miles, so it is unlikely that 10 new surveillance cameras will catch or deter all the litterers and illegal dumpers out there.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's spokesman says that more cameras may be added to the 10 that are initially planned if the money is available. That's always a big if around here, and it will surely be hard to raise enough scratch to stretch the surveillance network much more.
The new cameras, costing $70,000, will feed live footage into the crime monitoring center established by Cantrell's predecessor Mitch Landrieu. The center monitors 300 cameras erected around the city in locales regarded as particularly hairy.
Where the litterbug cameras will go has not been revealed so as not to tip off, say, the building contractors who tip detritus into a drainage canal rather than go to the trouble and expense of legal disposal. But Cantrell may have provided some clues by identifying the 12 “corridors” targeted by her $1 million “Clean Up Nola” initiative of which the cameras are a part.
“Clean Up Nola” is a very welcome idea, and it is surprising, not to say regrettable, that it took so long for a mayor to come up with it. Going after litterbugs may not only produce a better-looking and more salubrious city but maybe even a safer one.
As Rudi Giuliani showed with his “broken window” policy when he was mayor of New York, swift and sure punishment for minor offenders can breed new respect for more consequential laws. Such intangible benefits as enhanced civic pride, moreover, can help swell the municipal coffers in such burgs as New Orleans where tourism is king.
Where New Orleans stands on the urban cleanliness scale is hard to say, but the suspicion must be that we are not at the good end. We have for years measured the success of Mardi Gras by the tonnage of trash left by paradegoers, which suggests that Oscar Madison would be more at home here than Felix Unger.
Of course, much of the refuse that leaves the French Quarter a less-than-fragrant mess early in the morning comes from visitors. But, even though the fault may not be entirely ours, the consequences are. More power therefore to Cantrell, whose initiative will also bring in extra hygiene police in the form of two new “Sanitation Rangers,” and two more inspectors at Safety and Permits.
Cantrell is also reopening the city recycling center and adding 100 more trash cans. Graffiti will be obliterated, although care needs to be taken with this one. When a busybody took it upon himself to clean up the city a few years ago, works by the esteemed Banksy were covered by gray paint.
But the main targets of clean-up are litterbugs and dumpers. Litterbugs are a shameless breed, dropping trash in full view. We must all have seen a car door open only for the driver to empty a full ashtray onto the ground without a hint of embarrassment. That seems to be a less common occurrence lately, so perhaps the local populace is becoming more fastidious. Or maybe it's just that so few people smoke these days. Either way, maybe Cantrell's clean-up campaign will help them learn some manners.
The odd litterbug may well stumble into view of Landrieu-era cameras, which, however, being designed to catch offenders of felonious caliber, will not generally be in parts of the city where illegal dumping occurs on a significant scale. The rogue builder with a truckload of waste will prefer a remote spot. It would take a brazen slob to abandon half a ton of riprap on an uptown sidewalk.
It is not hard to find an out-of-the-way dumping spot, with the eastern half of the city pretty much a wilderness that is home to the wildlife refuge Bayou Sauvage. Turn off Chef Highway and you are in the wilds in no time, with no-one around to see who is despoiling what remains of the great wetlands. An abandoned sofa on the side of a road in New Orleans East is nothing out of the ordinary either.
This is an obvious area to place surveillance cameras, but, with only 10 to go around, there will be blind spots galore. We can, however, all do our bit by ratting out the dumpers. The Sanitation Department's website tells you how.
