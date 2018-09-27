Flanked by representatives from the Health Department, Housing and Urban Development, NOPD's Homeless Assistance Unit and the Veterans Association, Mayor LaToya Cantrell speaks before cutting the ribbon on a new low barrier homeless shelter, located at 1530 Gravier St., in New Orleans, La., Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. The 100-bed shelter is accessible 24/7 and has no entrance fee, minimum stay, or sobriety requirements.