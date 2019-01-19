The big objection to traffic cameras is that their real purpose is to raise money for local government. If that is so, what we should do next is obvious.

Right. Install a lot more of them. It is a brilliant idea, and the whiners are all wet. Instead of forcing our proverbially hard-working citizens to pay taxes, put the burden on the scofflaws who endanger lives on the streets.

Since traffic fines can be avoided through the simple expedient of obeying the law, public services will thus be funded with voluntary dollars. You can't refuse to pay taxes, but whether or not you risk incurring a fine is entirely your choice. Taxes, moreover, hit the poor disproportionately, whereas they can easily go through life without paying a penny in traffic fines.

Although putting up cameras to raise government revenues is the ultimate in progressive ideas, their real main purpose is to make the roads safer. Most drivers hate them, evidently in the belief that they have a natural right to speed or run a red light, so cameras have been removed in various parts of the country in recent years. Many deaths and injuries have been a direct result, the experts say, although some of the more virulent objectors even suggest the roads would be just as safe without cameras.

+5 New Orleans announces 20 traffic cameras outside school zones deactivated; here's where Bruce Scoggin can remember it well: On a breezy, sunny day like Friday, his father would sit on the porch swing of his Henry Clay Avenue home …

That is not a view shared by the insurance industry, which maintains meticulous road-accident statistics, or, indeed, by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who won election with a promise to do away with traffic cameras.

When time came to honor that promise, Cantrell crawfished somewhat, electing to turn off just 20 of the 31 cameras installed at red lights outside school zones. That she decided 11 were indispensable is proof enough they are doing their job. According to a City Hall press release, moreover, some of the deactivated cameras will be reinstalled in school zones. A clearer demonstration of faith in their effectiveness could hardly be imagined.

Interactive: See where New Orleans traffic cameras are still active, where they aren't New Orleans' red light camera system is still active in certain areas, but its numbers took a hit with the start of 2019.

Furthermore, NOPD will beef up traffic patrols to compensate for the loss of the cameras, so any suggestion that they do no good is clearly nonsense. The loss of the cameras will mean that fewer tickets are issued, although cops will cite errant drivers under state, rather than local, laws so that fines that are imposed will be higher, in some cases doubled.

Still, the city will be out about $6 million a year in fines, while extra traffic patrols must be at the expense of other NOPD responsibilities. Cantrell's distinctly half-hearted attempt to honor a campaign promise has thus given everyone something to complain about. If you support cameras, you figure the roads have been suddenly made more dangerous while the city coffers are being shorted. If you regard cameras as a Big Brotherly ripoff, you'll want Cantrell to do what panjandrums elsewhere have done and unplug all of them.

The consequences, surely to nobody's surprise, have been dire, with speeding nut cases running red lights and mowing people down. As Institute for Highway Safety Director David Harkey said last summer, “We know turning off cameras results in more crashes, injuries and deaths, so it's important that camera programs succeed.” Perhaps it's some consolation that, when Cantrell moved ahead with plans to dismantle hers a few months later, she did not go the whole hog.

When they did go the whole hog in Jefferson Parish, the folly of the move was immediately apparent to anyone attempting to cross the intersection of Veterans and Clearview, say. When the light turns green, you should stay put until the last of the red-light runners in the other direction has passed.

In the few years since the Jefferson Parish cameras were turned off, New Orleans seemed a beacon of good sense. Sure, then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu irritated a lot of voters with his enthusiastic embrace of cameras, but at least they were at less risk of being run over before they had a chance to vote for Cantrell.

And the drivers who chose to put others' lives at risk were more likely to get caught and forced to pay up. There's no fairer way of raising revenue than that.

Email James Gill at Gill1407@bellsouth.net.