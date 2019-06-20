Although the murder rate in New Orleans has declined considerably in recent years, we have just been reminded, thanks to President Donald Trump, that this remains one of America's bloodiest cities.
Trump was not actually on our case; his real target was the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. Trump, who has long been feuding with Khan, called him a “national disgrace” after three homicides were reported in London last weekend. Because of this crime wave, Khan should be replaced “ASAP,” according to Trump, who also retweeted a denunciation of “Khan's Londonistan” from a rabid British right-winger called Katie Hopkins. In the same tweet, she called London “Stab City;” she evidently shares Trump's conviction that Muslim immigration should be discouraged.
Media on both sides of the Atlantic were quick to point out that London has a much lower homicide rate than any American city you can think of. New York, whence Trump hails, is twice as dangerous, but its streets offer carefree strolling compared with America's most sanguinary municipalities — St. Louis, Baltimore and New Orleans.
To put it in perspective, London, with a population of more than 8 million, recorded 136 murders in 2018, 10 fewer than New Orleans, now home to fewer than 400,000 souls. And that 146 was New Orleans' lowest number since 1971.
Trump, however, has never badmouthed a New Orleans mayor the way he recently did Khan. When Mitch Landrieu was mayor, he said Trump was “stuck on stupid” during the federal government shutdown, and opposed him on such issues as sanctuary cities and Confederate monuments. But Trump reserved his vitriol for a mayor across the ocean.
Khan was certainly hostile, starting with Trump's call for a Muslim ban when he was running for president. Khan, as the son of a Pakistani bus driver, could hardly be expected to agree on that one and he duly expressed the hope that Trump would lose the election “badly.” Disappointed on that issue, Khan remained no fan of Trump. As he had done on a previous, less grand, occasion, Khan gave protesters permission to fly an orange blimp depicting Trump in diapers when he was accorded a state visit to Britain a few weeks ago.
Khan was not the only successful son of a Pakistani bus driver waiting in the wings when Air Force One touched down. Home Secretary Sajid Javid was miffed that he did not get an invite to the banquet in Trump's honor at Buckingham Palace although several more junior government ministers of a fairer complexion did. Javid said he did not know why he was excluded, but he probably had strong suspicions.
But it was Khan who took a tongue lashing from Trump. “Khan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me,” Trump has tweeted.
Trump may be right to suggest it could be unwise for a British politician to alienate the American president with Brexit looming. Furthermore, another fatal stabbing was reported in London in the early hours of the Monday following the bloody weekend that emboldened Trump to damn Khan.
But it is clearly a cheap shot to blame the mayor for the crimes of an alienated underclass in a huge city, especially when central government has been drastically reducing police budgets. Prime Minister Theresa May, responding to a spate of stabbings in public places, declared a couple of months ago that there is “no direct correlation between certain crimes and police numbers.” Such fatuities will no doubt make her impending departure from office easier for the British to bear. Khan for his part blames “massive cuts” in the police force for London's recent problems, and dismisses Trump as the “poster boy for racists.”
Meanwhile, New Orleans rejoices as its murder rate continues to drop, but will probably never be as low as London's.