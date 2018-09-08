Supporters of Cleo Fields have long suggested it is unfair of The Advocate to keep dredging up the FBI tape that shows him getting a large wad of cash from ex-Gov. Edwin Edwards and stuffing it in his pocket.
They'll be plenty mad at us now, because we were at it again as soon as Fields started raising money to campaign for his old seat representing Baton Rouge in the state Senate.
The case against us is that 21 years have passed since Edwards told Fields to make sure “everyone is careful how that's handed out” as he slipped $25,000 to Fields, who then asked for a rubber band and a piece of paper to wrap it in. A failure to let bygones be bygones allegedly proves malice.
Fields, moreover, was not even charged with, let alone convicted, of a crime. Thus, it is claimed, there is no reason to besmirch his name any more.
Fields was included in a long list of “unindicted co-conspirators” when Edwin Edwards and a bunch of his cronies went on trial for shaking down applicants for riverboat gambling licenses, which, when the Legislature put a statewide cap of 15 on them, became licenses to print money.
Edwards was not long out of the Governor's Mansion and did not discourage the perception that he retained much influence over the state board that issued the licenses. Federal prosecutors figured he extracted some $3 million from operators seeking an illicit advantage over the competition.
If Fields does have a legitimate beef — and that ain't GoodyTwo Shoes on the tape — it is with the federal government. To be named an unindicted co-conspirator is to be permanently tainted with no chance of mounting a defense. It can mean the sudden loss not only of face and reputation but of livelihood. For anyone with fiduciary responsibilities, say, being named an unindicted co-conspirator in the newspaper is almost certainly the kiss of death. In the absence of due process, it is inevitable that the innocent will suffer along with the unscrupulous.
The Department of Justice rule is that unindicted co-conspirator lists should “generally” be sealed, but often the public interest is deemed to require disclosure. Even when it doesn't, leaks are common. That, indeed, is what happened at the Edwards trial. Federal Judge Polozola ordered the list sealed, but we got our hands on it anyway. Polozola was plenty mad, but failed to find out who the leaker was. Polozola and the press got on so well that we called him “Ayatollah,” and he had a pen constructed for us outside the courthouse.
But Fields' rendezvous with Edwards was common knowledge long before the trial; the FBI blabbed about it in 1997. The federal theory was that Fields was the conduit for sweeteners destined for Edwards's co-defendants, state Sen.Greg Tarver, and Gambling Board member Ecotry Fuller.
But the government presented no evidence as to what Fields did with the money and when the jury came back in 2000, Tarver and Fuller were the only defendants to be acquitted. Fields had promised that, once the trial was over, he would provide his entirely innocent explanation for trousering the moolah, but he now gave us the full crawfish.
He was not in public office at the time of his rendezvous with Edwards, having declined in 1996 to seek re-election to Congress after two terms representing a gerrymandered district thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court. As a private citizen, he was not obliged to tell the public squat, he said.
Such behavior does not generally bespeak total probity, but it has not done Fields any damage politically. By the end of 1997, he had been elected to the state Senate, where he had served one term before his stint in Congress. He has now been out of office since 2008.
The Advocate is not alone in harking back to the FBI tape. State Rep. Patricia Smith, who is running against him for the Senate, did so too, albeit obliquely, noting, “I've been there for the people, not myself.” Fields will no doubt be holding more fundraisers, although he may not be asking for a piece of paper and a rubber band these days.
