It's been months since either of two state judges, Byron Williams of New Orleans, and Jeffrey Perilloux of St. John Parish, was seen on the bench.

Neither of them will be holding court again any time soon, if, indeed, they ever do. Both, having been accused of behaving in a most unbecoming manner, are under suspension.

Maybe, if you were no longer doing your job, you might notice some difference in the pocketbook. Employers tend to expect a little effort in return for a paycheck and benefits. But taxpayers, whether they like it or not, have hearts of gold, for Williams and Perilloux remain on full salary after being accused of sexual molestation.

Accused judges are certainly entitled to more due process than they may be inclined to dispense. The wheels of justice, moreover, have always maintained a pace reminiscent of molasses in January. But on this occasion, the taxpayer is taking a double hit.

St. John the Baptist Parish judge suspended after accusations of groping teen girls A St. John the Baptist Parish judge has been formally suspended following his indictment last week on allegations of groping three teen-aged girls.

Not only are Williams and Perilloux on an extended vacation, but we are picking up the tab for their replacements. Actually, make that a triple hit, for those ad-hocs were chosen by the state Supreme Court from the ranks of former state judges drawing nice fat pensions. The public might appreciate a greater sense of urgency.

It will be up to the state Supreme Court to decide whether and how our allegedly lubricions duo will be disciplined, but the justices cannot institute proceedings until a recommendation is received from the state Judiciary Commission. The commission consists of three judges, selected by the Supreme Court, three attorneys, selected by the appeal courts, and three laypeople selected by the trial courts. When the commission will get around to making a recommendation for Williams and Perilloux is anyone's guess, for it operates in the strictest secrecy.

But it is common knowledge why these two are not a-judging these days. Even if they are accused of more misdeeds than have made the public prints, the public is entitled to be impatient for progress.

Whatever the commission recommends — its option range from censure to removal from the bench — the Supreme Court is free to go its own sweet way. Along with the commission's findings, it will consider written submissions, hold hearings and convene for learned deliberations before finally taking a vote.

In case of alleged sex crimes against 3 teens, St. John Parish judge pleads not guilty The suspended St. John the Baptist Parish judge accused of sex crimes against three teenage girls pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday.

It is highly likely that Perilloux's fate will be determined before the Supreme Court has finished, or maybe even started, proceedings. Perilloux is at greater peril than Williams, for any elected official in Louisiana is automatically removed on conviction of a felony and he has been charged on three counts.

The press reported in May that police were investigating a complaint from a 15-year-old friend of his daughter that Perilloux put his hands on her where they weren't welcome both in St. John Parish and on a trip to Florida. In addition to those assaults, an indictment handed up in June accused Perilloux, 51, of “lewd or lascivious” behavior with two other teenage girls. Perilloux vows to clear his name but the girl who described him to investigators as “creepy” was clearly expressing the common view.

Evidence against him also includes more than 30 text messages to the 15-year-old girl, for whom he professed his “love,” and videos of him displaying what prosecutors call a “lustful disposition” in the company of his daughter's friends. The trial is scheduled for March 11, so the Judiciary Commission is not the biggest threat facing Perilloux right now.

Two sexual harassment claims against Orleans Parish judge tossed; one allegation remains An allegation that Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Byron C. Williams crept up on a court clerk in her office and grabbed her brea…

The public has even more reason to lose patience in the case of Williams. This newspaper reported way back in September of last year that the commission had him under investigation for groping a female clerk and for obiter dicta of questionable taste. In light of the investigation, Williams resigned as chairman of the board at the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission and quit presiding over a special drug court after the press reported that he had allegedly dragged a public defender inside and started “using her as a teaching aid for defendants.” That apparently involved making several comments about her appearance, which, complimentary though they doubtless were, is not the kind of opinion judges are paid to deliver.

By early June, he was suspended and getting paid not to deliver any opinions at all.

